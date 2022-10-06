Konica Minolta Raises $97,000 for Alzheimer’s Research

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the final fundraising results through its participation in the Alzheimer's Association Ride to End ALZ. The ride was held Sunday, August 28, with an additional month of fundraising to continue raising funds for the fight to end Alzheimer's disease.

With 100 percent of funds raised going to research to find a cure, Konica Minolta engaged its employees and dealers to raise awareness and donations. The company matched the first $15,000 in employee donations and raised 97 percent of its $100,000 goal through eleven nationwide teams.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, was the event’s top fundraiser, raising a total of $37,578. Her “Full Throttle” team was the top team, bringing in $60,080. Many Konica Minolta dealers participated in the event by forming teams and making sizeable donations.

Riding teams:

Edwards & Virginia Business Solutions

Blue Technologies-Ohio

Donors:

Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office

Budget Document Technology

DEX Imaging

DSI-Document Solutions

Executive Color Systems

Ford Office Technologies

Function4

Image IV Solutions

J.T. Ray Company

Novatech

NY Business Systems

Pacific Office Automation

ProSource

Systel

UBEO Business Services

“It was an amazing day and ride with all our participants, who rode both inside and outside in support of this amazing cause,” said Blackmer. “I am so proud of the money we raised to find a cure for this horrible disease that affects so many. A huge thank you to the riders, donors and to Konica Minolta for sponsoring this entire event. It has been a fantastic ride.”

By participating in the Ride to End ALZ, Konica Minolta, its employees and dealer partners fueled support services and cutting-edge research to change the trajectory of Alzheimer's disease. Each dollar raised will help advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer's and provide help for those facing dementia today.

View a recap video with participant photos here.

Konica Minolta thanks everyone who has contributed to the Alzheimer's Association Ride to End ALZ. Learn more about the organization and upcoming events here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

