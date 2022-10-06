Richard “Dick” Ferguson to Join Stifel Private Client Group Executive Team

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Richard “Dick” Ferguson will be joining Stifel’s Private Client Group Executive Management Team. Dick has nearly 35 years of investment industry experience, starting his career at Morgan Keegan in 1987 and rising to President of the Private Client Group. He also served as a Divisional Director of Raymond James.



“I am excited to have Dick join Stifel,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “His experience and his understanding of an advisor-centric culture will help us grow and improve as a firm.”

In addition, the Ferguson Wealth Advisory Group has joined the firm’s broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in a new office in Athens, Georgia. Joining Dick are Ed Ferguson, Managing Director/Investments and Branch Manager; and Karen Miley, CFP®, Client Relationship Manager. The team comes to Stifel from Raymond James, where it was responsible for $320 million in client assets.

“Having launched our careers at Morgan Keegan, Dick and I are extremely excited to join a firm, Stifel, where we can continue to provide great service to our clients at a place similar to where we started. It feels like we are coming home,” said Ed Ferguson.

“In addition to gaining Dick’s management expertise, we’re also excited to expand our footprint in Georgia with the addition of these outstanding, client-focused professionals,” said Jim Zemlyak, Co-President of Stifel. “Ed and Dick have stellar reputations in our industry and in their community, making them the perfect advisors to help us bring Stifel to Athens. Here, our advisor-centric culture and lack of bureaucracy will help them better serve their valued clients and attract like-minded financial advisors.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.