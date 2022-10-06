Demand for Global Fiber Cement Market Size to Surpass USD 21,291.26 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.90% - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Raw Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, Others), By Construction Type (Siding, Roofing, Molding & Trim, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global Fiber Cement Market size was valued at USD 16,924.20 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 21,291.26 Million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

Fiber Cement Market Overview:

Fiber cement is a synthetic building and construction material that offers exceptional physical properties such as high toughness and durability. Fiber cement is a lignocellulose reinforced composite material comprised of sand, Portland cement, silica sand, and cellulose fibers. Mainly, its application is in facade and roofing products.

Fiber cement products include boards, panels, and partitions and are widely used in civil and commercial construction due to their fire and impact-resistant properties. Fiber cement panels are used for exterior wall cladding, partitions, ceilings, and decorative applications.

Market Growth Factors

The growing demand for reducing the overall carbon footprint from the buildings and construction sector is expected to drive the use of the product. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, booming construction industry, high production of fiber cement products, and the banning of asbestos-cement products are driving the growth of the global fiber cement market.

In addition, increased investment in the infrastructure sector creates opportunities for companies to enter the market. However, the shortage of skilled labor in developing countries is hindering the growth of the fiber cement market.

Fiber Cement Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fiber cement market has been segmented into raw materials, construction types, end-use, and region.

Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into Portland cement, silica, cellulose fiber, and others. Portland cement is expected to dominate the fiber cement market by value and volume in 2021. Based on construction type, the market is segmented into partitions, roofing, moldings & trims, and others.

Based on end-user, the global fiber cement market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment will be the dominating segment in the fiber cement market in 2021.

The global Fiber Cement market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Portland Cement

Silica

Cellulosic Fiber

Others

By Construction Type

Siding

Roofing

Molding & Trim

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Non-Residential

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fiber Cement market include –

James Hardie Industries PLC

Etex Group NV

Evonik Industries AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

CSR Limited

Nichiha Corporation

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Plycem Corporation

Cembrit Holding A/S. Marley Eternit Ltd.

Elementia

S.A.B de C.V.

Thai Olympic Fibre-cement Co. Ltd.

Everest Industries Ltd., and more.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Fiber Cement market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Fiber Cement market size was valued at around US$ 16,924.20 Million in 2021and is projected to reach US$ 21,291.26 Million by 2028.

The growing need to reduce overall carbon emissions from the buildings and construction sector is expected to drive the use of the product.

By raw material, the Portland cement category dominated the market in 2021.

By construction type, the siding category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fiber cement market in 2021..

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Raw Material, Construction Type, End-Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global fiber cement market is segmented into geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. Factors such as the improving global economy, the growth of the construction industry, especially in rapidly developing countries like China and India, huge foreign investments, and awareness of the harmful effects of increasing use of asbestos are expected to drive the regional fiber cement market.

In addition, stricter standards regarding using asbestos cement in residential and commercial buildings have forced builders and authorities to look for alternatives. These factors, in turn, drive demand for fiber cement in the Asia-Pacific market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

October 2021 : Nama Chemicals Company has safely completed the scheduled maintenance work for the Hassad Project plants (sub-factories) and commenced plant operation and production.

: Nama Chemicals Company has safely completed the scheduled maintenance work for the Hassad Project plants (sub-factories) and commenced plant operation and production. June 2019: New through-colored fiber cement cladding board with a sandblasted surface that offers the board a lovely, stone-effect appearance was introduced by Cembrit Holding, called Cembrit Patina Rough fiber cement cladding.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16,924.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21,291.26 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group NV, Evonik Industries AG, Toray Industries Inc., Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, CSR Limited, Nichiha Corporation, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Plycem Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S. Marley Eternit Ltd., Elementia, S.A.B de C.V., Thai Olympic Fibre-cement Co. Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., MahaphantFibre Cement Co. Ltd., Equitone, Allura USA, Swisspearl, Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd., Fry Reglet., and others. Key Segment By Raw Material, Construction Type, End-Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

