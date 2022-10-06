At 4.70% CAGR, Global Fiberglass Market Size to Hit USD 35.69 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Fiberglass Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR-Glass, S-Glass, AR-Glass, H-Glass, Others), By Resin Type (Thermoset Resins, Thermoplastic Resins), By Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct, Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, Others), By Application (Composites, Insulation), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Fiberglass Market size was valued at USD 27.10 Billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 35.69 Billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Fiberglass Market Overview:

A substance called fiberglass is created from tiny strands of plastic glass. It is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforced plastic contains glass fiber. It is also referred to as glass- or glass-fiber-reinforced plastic. Typically, the glass is flattened into a sheet and placed at random or weaved into a material. It is less brittle, robust, and lightweight.

Additionally, it is malleable enough to take on many different forms. It is one of the most popular materials used in industrial gaskets because it offers superior insulation and safeguards the equipment. It is also utilized for bottling lines and brewhouses in the brewing sector.

Global Fiberglass Market: Growth Drivers

The infrastructure & building industry's growing use of fiberglass is the main factor driving the global fiberglass market. The extensive usage of fiberglass will drive the fiberglass market in the production of automobiles and water storage systems. The use of fiberglass in architecture is becoming increasingly popular due to its advantages over other materials, including corrosion resistance, affordability, and lightweight. The growing need for insulation applications is driving the use of fiberglass materials in the building and construction industry.

The growing interest in renewable energy sources has led to more wind turbine installations worldwide, raising the need for fiberglass in wind turbine blade production. During the projection period, it is anticipated that the expanding trend of producing advanced fiberglass in the wind energy industry would present profitable prospects for producers of fiberglass materials.

Fiberglass Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fiberglass market has been segmented into glass, resin, product, application, and region.

The market is segmented into E-glass, ECR-glass, S-glass, AR-glass, H-glass, and others based on glass type. The S-glass segment dominated the glass-type segment in 2021. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermostat resin dominated the market in 2021. Based on product type, the global fiberglass market is segmented into glass wool, direct & assembled fiberglass, yarn, shredded, and others. The yarn segment dominated the product type segment in 2021.

The global Fiberglass market is segmented as follows:

By Glass Type

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

AR-Glass

H-Glass

Others

By Resin Type

Thermoset Resins

Thermoplastic Resins

By Product Type

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others

By Application

Composites

Insulation

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fiberglass market include -

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Johns Manville Corp.

Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

PFG Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.

Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

CertainTeed Corporation

Saint-Gobain ADFORS

AGY Holding Corp.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Fiberglass market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.70% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Fiberglass market size was valued at around US$ 27.10 Billion in2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35.69 Billion by 2028.

By glass type, the S-glass category dominated the market in 2021.

By resin type, the thermoset resin category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global fiberglass market in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed By Glass Type, Resin Type, Product Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global fiberglass market is segmented into geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021. The growing interest in emission control policies and the growing demand for environmentally friendly products has led to technological advancements in composites. The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum, with fiberglass, contributes to the growth of the fiberglass market in Asia Pacific. In addition, the growing demand for fiberglass from various industries, such as construction, transportation, automotive, and electronics, is expected to drive the fiberglass market in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

November 2021: Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG) has announced a USD 250 million investment to establish a new yarn manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India, to serve the Indian and Middle East markets.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 27.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 35.69 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players China Jushi Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Johns Manville Corp., Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., PFG Fiber Glass Co. Ltd., Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, CertainTeed Corporation, Saint-Gobain ADFORS, AGY Holding Corp., and others. Key Segment By Glass Type, Resin Type, Product Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

