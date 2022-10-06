UpperEdge Named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® In Boston for The Fifth Consecutive Year

Boston, MA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisory company that empowers organizations to get the most value from their IT supplier relationships, announced today that it was selected as one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the fifth year in a row.

The competition identifies and honors companies that demonstrate both an exceptional environment and an impressive commitment to their employees. These winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Companies are evaluated based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention.

"We are honored be named again as one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as we’ve continued to invest in our employee welfare and company culture in order to attract top talent and provide a healthy work environment that empowers our team members to be the best they can be,” said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. “Our employee programs and culture focus on ensuring our talented team members feel appreciated, motivated and engaged.”

The Best and Brightest programs identify, recognize, and celebrate organizations that epitomize better business, richer lives, and stronger communities. View the complete list of 2022 winners.

“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About The Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About UpperEdge

UpperEdge is a leading IT sourcing and commercial advisory firm that maximizes the value companies receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and transformation program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.