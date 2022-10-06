Clover Health Debuts New Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023

Going into 2023, Clover continues to focus on providing high-value, low-cost, wide-network Medicare Advantage plans



In addition, company launches LiveHealthy Rewards to encourage members to complete activities directly aimed at improving their health and wellness

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover” or “Clover Health”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today debuted its 2023 Medicare Advantage (“MA”) plans, which are built to increase access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for Medicare eligibles across the country. The company also announced the launch of the LiveHealthy Rewards Program for its members, which aims to promote health literacy and encourage members to routinely engage with preventive primary care services by providing rewards for the completion of specified health-related activities.

Clover offers highly affordable, benefit-rich health plans with low out-of-pocket costs to eliminate care barriers and encourage beneficiaries to engage with the healthcare system, and their primary care physician (“PCP”) in particular. Many of Clover’s plans feature $0 premiums and $0 copays for primary care visits.

Highlights from Clover’s plans include:

Over-the-Counter Allowances

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Allowances

Low Insulin Prices

100-Day Prescriptions and Medication Delivery

No Cost Telehealth Visits



While distinct from plan benefits, the LiveHealthy Rewards Program also aims to drive quality health outcomes and does so by incentivizing members to complete predetermined tasks. Every member is supplied with a LiveHealthy Flex Plus Visa card, and reward dollars are added after the LiveHealthy tasks are completed.

Members earn rewards for completing the following LiveHealthy tasks:

LiveHealthy Visit: Members can earn $150 to visit with a PCP or other clinician using Clover Assistant. These visits can be conducted in a doctor’s office, at members’ homes, or virtually.

Members can earn $150 to visit with a PCP or other clinician using Clover Assistant. These visits can be conducted in a doctor’s office, at members’ homes, or virtually. Health Assessment Survey: Clover will reward members up to $100 for completing a “Getting to Know You” form, where they will answer questions about their health and well-being to help Clover understand the medical conditions and social determinants of health impacting them.

Clover will reward members up to $100 for completing a “Getting to Know You” form, where they will answer questions about their health and well-being to help Clover understand the medical conditions and social determinants of health impacting them. LiveHealthy Learnings: Members can earn up to $100 for watching a series of educational videos which guide them to be more proactive about managing and navigating their health.

Members can earn up to $100 for watching a series of educational videos which guide them to be more proactive about managing and navigating their health. Immunizations: By getting a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 booster shot, members can earn $30 per immunization, up to $60 total per calendar year.

“We believe that the more often our members engage with preventive, evidence-based primary care, the more informed they are to proactively manage their health conditions and the more equipped they are to live their healthiest possible life,” said Kumar Dharmarajan, Clover’s Associate Chief Medical Officer. “We see LiveHealthy Visits as the gold standard of care because they are powered by Clover Assistant, which provides PCPs with real-time access to personalized, data-driven insights and recommendations for use in connection with primary care visits.”

The annual enrollment period opens on October 15 and continues through December 7, 2022, with coverage beginning on January 1, 2023.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. Our Non-Insurance line of business aims to reduce expenditures and enhance the quality of care for patients enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

