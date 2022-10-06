Aehr Announces New Advanced Testing Capabilities on its FOX-P™ Wafer Level Test & Burn-in Systems for Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride Technologies

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has released two new enhancements for its FOX-P family of wafer level test and burn-in systems. These include the FOX™ Bipolar Voltage Channel Module (BVCM) and Very High Voltage Channel Module (VHVCM) options which enable new advanced test and burn-in capabilities for silicon-carbide and gallium-nitride power semiconductors on Aehr’s FOX-P wafer-level test and burn-in systems. Silicon Carbide power devices and modules are being widely adopted in the drive train used in electric vehicles as well as onboard and offboard electric vehicle chargers. Gallium Nitride based semiconductors are at the early stages of their application usage, but are expected to grow significantly in their use in a wide range of power conversion applications including photovoltaic, industrial, and other electrification infrastructure applications. The new advanced wafer level test and burn-in capabilities enabled with the addition of the FOX-P BVCM and VHVCM options allow silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductor manufacturers more flexibility to address a wider variety of stress and burn-in conditions to address their engineering qualification and production needs in FOX-P multi-wafer test and burn-in systems. These options are available with new system shipments or for upgrades of previously shipped FOX-P systems with first shipments planned with typical 12 - 16 week lead times.



The Bipolar Voltage Channel Module (BVCM), provides customers a wide range of bipolar voltage programmability from positive 40 volts to negative 30 volts applied to the gate for positive High Temperature Gate Bias (HTGB) or Negative HTGB testing. The BVCM can supply gate bias voltage to more than 3,000 die per wafer while capable of monitoring individual die performance. The BVCM, in combination with Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full-wafer Contactors, deliver a unique capability benefitting power silicon carbide diodes and MOSFETs and both E-mode and D-mode gallium nitride power MOSFET manufacturers. Enabling these tests are particularly essential in threshold voltage (V TH ) and gate oxide stabilization and screening.

The Very High Voltage Channel Module (VHVCM) enables customers to perform High Temperature Reverse Bias (HTRB) testing on wafers at up to 2,000 volts on MOSFETs and diodes and measure individual device leakage current. Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak™ Contactor implements arcing mitigation technology to alleviate high voltage arcing on the wafer, especially with fine pitch die-to-die geometries. A full wafer HTRB stress test on silicon carbide or gallium nitride technology can be applied up to 2,000 volts in a single touchdown.

The modularity of the FOX-P system offers customers the ability to configure solutions to provide advanced test capabilities for their power electronic device wafers. These advanced capabilities enable manufacturers to ship product with higher reliability and parametric stability necessitated by electric vehicle’s traction inverters and on-board chargers. Test and burn-in at wafer level ensures better control of yield loss and improved product reliability. Ultimately, consumers benefit from higher reliability and lower costs.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “Aehr has engaged with a significant number of silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductor suppliers from across the world, multiple power semiconductor experts from academia, as well as direct contact with automotive tier 1 module suppliers and automotive drive train and photovoltaic inverter manufacturers. Based on input from this wide range of manufacturers, module suppliers, and purchasers of these devices, we are extending our FOX-P wafer level test and burn-in platform to provide additional new engineering and production solutions featuring these options with up to 18 wafers to be tested in parallel at the same time. By testing and burning in the devices in wafer form, this significantly lowers the cost of test as well as allows these companies to weed out early life failures that otherwise would show up in packaged or even more costly in multi-chip module form.

“In addition to the obvious cost advantage of removing these device failures before they are put into a module with many other devices, companies also want to stabilize the inherent early life drift of the threshold voltages (Vth) observed in silicon carbide MOSFETs and then select devices with matching threshold voltages to be put in multi-chip modules. Feedback from current and a number of new potential customers has been very positive, and we have already taken orders for both systems and WaferPaks for these new options. This includes a new major silicon carbide customer announced last month, and another brand-new customer who just this week ordered WaferPaks for a planned FOX-P system purchase from us for their silicon carbide products. We expect these new enhancements to drive incremental bookings and revenue for our FOX-NP systems for new product introduction and engineering qualification needs as well as our FOX-XP multi-wafer systems to be used for high volume production with these new features.”

The FOX-XP, FOX-NP, and FOX-CP systems, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak™ Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, are capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target”, “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; bookings forecasted for proprietary WaferPak™ and DiePak consumables; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr’s productions and the attractiveness of key markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.