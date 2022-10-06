Udemy to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 17, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 17 at 9 a.m. PT. The event will include presentations from members of Udemy’s senior leadership team followed by a live question-and-answer session with analysts.



Interested parties may view the Investor Day agenda and register for the live webcast here. Presentations will be posted the day of the event and an archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion on the Events & Presentations section of the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contact

Media:

Abby Welch

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

abby.welch@udemy.com

Investors:

Dennis Walsh

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.walsh@udemy.com