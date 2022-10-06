Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvynyvax at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $13,875,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022 compared to $13,618,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021 and $12,783,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter ended May 29, 2022. Park’s net sales for the six months ended August 28, 2022 were $26,658,000 compared to $27,212,000 for the six months ended August 29, 2021. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter were $1,885,000 compared to $2,022,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings were $3,795,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $4,767,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter were $1,885,000 compared to $2,192,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings before special items for the six months ended August 28, 2022 were $3,795,000 compared to $4,951,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter was $2,709,000 compared to $3,232,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $2,804,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first six months was $5,513,000 compared to $7,336,000 for last year’s first six months.

The Company had no pretax restructuring charges in the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.23 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.24 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13732781.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvynyvax and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13732781.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

             
 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended
       
 August 28,
2022		  August 29,
2021		  May 29,
2022		 August 28,
2022		  August 29,
2021
Sales$13,875  $13,618   $12,783 $26,658  $27,212 
             
Net Earnings before Special Items1$1,885  $2,192   $1,910 $3,795  $4,951 
Special Items, Net of Tax:            
Restructuring Charges -   (170)   -  -   (184)
             
Net Earnings$1,885  $2,022   $1,910 $3,795  $4,767 
             
Basic Earnings per Share:            
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.09  $0.11   $0.09 $0.19  $0.24 
Special Items:            
Restructuring Charges -   (0.01)   -  -   (0.01)
             
Basic Earnings per Share$0.09  $0.10   $0.09 $0.19  $0.23 
             
             
             
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.09  $0.11   $0.09 $0.19  $0.24 
Special Items:            
Restructuring Charges -   (0.01)   -  -   (0.01)
             
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.09  $0.10   $0.09 $0.19  $0.23 
             
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:            
Basic 20,461   20,397    20,458  20,460   20,390 
Diluted 20,503   20,485    20,504  20,504   20,597 
                    
1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

 August 28,
2022		 February 27,
2022		 
Assets(unaudited)   
Current Assets    
Cash and Marketable Securities$102,466 $110,361 
Accounts Receivable, Net 9,950  8,339 
Inventories 7,850  4,657 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,967  3,082 
Total Current Assets 124,233  126,439 
     
Fixed Assets, Net 24,456  24,333 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 177  203 
Other Assets 9,906  9,912 
Total Assets$158,772 $160,887 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts Payable$2,800 $2,534 
Accrued Liabilities 1,072  1,494 
Operating Lease Liability 54  53 
Income Taxes Payable 3,216  2,211 
Total Current Liabilities 7,142  6,292 
     
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 152  174 
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 10,938  12,621 
Deferred Income Taxes 2,040  1,671 
Other Liabilities 4,447  4,497 
Total Liabilities 24,719  25,255 
     
Shareholders’ Equity 134,053  135,632 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$158,772 $160,887 
     
Additional information    
Equity per Share$6.55 $6.63 
     

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

              
 13 Weeks Ended  26 Weeks Ended
              
 August 28,
2022		  August 29,
2021		  May 29,
2022		  August 28,
2022		  August 29,
2021
              
Net Sales$13,875   $13,618   $12,783   $26,658   $27,212 
              
Cost of Sales 9,789    9,207    8,691    18,480    17,329 
              
Gross Profit 4,086    4,411    4,092    8,178    9,883 
% of net sales 29.4%   32.4%   32.0%   30.7%   36.3%
              
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,732    1,488    1,633    3,365    3,136 
% of net sales 12.5%   10.9%   12.8%   12.6%   11.5%
              
Restructuring Charges -    170    -    -    184 
% of net sales 0.0%   1.2%   0.0%   0.0%   0.7%
              
Earnings from Operations 2,354    2,753    2,459    4,813    6,563 
              
Interest and Other Income:             
Interest Income 221    89    133    354    206 
              
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,575    2,842    2,592    5,167    6,769 
              
Income Tax Provision 690    820    682    1,372    2,002 
              
Net Earnings$1,885   $2,022   $1,910   $3,795   $4,767 
% of net sales 13.6%   14.8%   14.9%   14.2%   17.5%
              

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

 13 Weeks Ended August 28, 2022  13 Weeks Ended August 29, 2021  13 Weeks Ended May 29, 2022
 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items
                    
Restructuring Charges-  - -   170  (170) -   -  - - 
% of net sales0.0%   0.0%  1.2%   0.0%  0.0%   0.0%
                    
Earnings from Operations2,354  - 2,354   2,753  170  2,923   2,459  - 2,459 
% of net sales17.0%   17.0%  20.2%   21.5%  19.2%   19.2%
                    
Interest Income221  - 221   89    89   133  - 133 
% of net sales1.6%   1.6%  0.7%   0.7%  1.0%   1.0%
                    
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes2,575  - 2,575   2,842  170  3,012   2,592  - 2,592 
% of net sales18.6%   18.6%  20.9%   22.1%  20.3%   20.3%
                    
Income Tax Provision690  - 690   820    820   682  - 682 
Effective Tax Rate26.8%   26.8%  28.9%   27.2%  26.3%   26.3%
                    
Net Earnings1,885  - 1,885   2,022  170  2,192   1,910  - 1,910 
% of net sales13.6%   13.6%  14.8%   16.1%  14.9%   14.9%
                    
                    
Net Earnings    1,885       2,192       1,910 
Addback non-cash expenses:                   
Income Tax Provision    690       820       682 
Interest Income    (221)      (89)      (133)
Depreciation    261       235       260 
Stock Option Expense    94       74       85 
Adjusted EBITDA    2,709       3,232       2,804 
                    

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

             
 26 Weeks Ended August 28, 2022  26 Weeks Ended August 29, 2021
 GAAP Specials
Items		 Before
Special Items		  GAAP Specials
Items		 Before
Special Items
Restructuring Charge-  - -   184  (184)  
     % of net sales0.0%   0.0%  0.7%   0.0%
             
Earnings from Continuing Operations4,813  - 4,813   6,563  184  6,747 
     % of net sales18.1%   18.1%  24.1%   24.8%
             
Interest Income354    354   206    206 
     % of net sales1.3%   1.3%  0.8%   0.8%
             
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes5,167  - 5,167   6,769  184  6,953 
     % of net sales19.4%   19.4%  24.9%   25.6%
             
Income Tax Provision1,372  - 1,372   2,002    2,002 
   Effective Tax Rate26.6%   26.6%  29.6%   28.8%
             
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations3,795  - 3,795   4,767  184  4,951 
     % of net sales14.2%   14.2%  17.5%   18.2%
             
Loss from Discontinued Operations-  -    -     
     % of net sales0.0%   0.0%  0.0%   0.0%
             
Net Earnings3,795  - 3,795   4,767  184  4,951 
     % of net sales14.2%   14.2%  17.5%   18.2%
             
             
Net Earnings    3,795       4,951 
Addback non-cash expenses:            
   Income Tax Provision    1,372       2,002 
   Interest Income    (354)      (206)
   Depreciation    521       451 
   Stock Option Expense    179       138 
Adjusted EBITDA    5,513       7,336 


