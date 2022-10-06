Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvynyvax at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.



Park reported net sales of $13,875,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022 compared to $13,618,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021 and $12,783,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter ended May 29, 2022. Park’s net sales for the six months ended August 28, 2022 were $26,658,000 compared to $27,212,000 for the six months ended August 29, 2021. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter were $1,885,000 compared to $2,022,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings were $3,795,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $4,767,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter were $1,885,000 compared to $2,192,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings before special items for the six months ended August 28, 2022 were $3,795,000 compared to $4,951,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter was $2,709,000 compared to $3,232,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $2,804,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first six months was $5,513,000 compared to $7,336,000 for last year’s first six months.

The Company had no pretax restructuring charges in the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.23 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.24 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended

August 28,

2022 August 29,

2021 May 29,

2022 August 28,

2022 August 29,

2021 Sales $ 13,875 $ 13,618 $ 12,783 $ 26,658 $ 27,212 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,885 $ 2,192 $ 1,910 $ 3,795 $ 4,951 Special Items, Net of Tax: Restructuring Charges - (170 ) - - (184 ) Net Earnings $ 1,885 $ 2,022 $ 1,910 $ 3,795 $ 4,767 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 Special Items: Restructuring Charges - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 Special Items: Restructuring Charges - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,461 20,397 20,458 20,460 20,390 Diluted 20,503 20,485 20,504 20,504 20,597 1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.



Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):



August 28,

2022 February 27,

2022 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 102,466 $ 110,361 Accounts Receivable, Net 9,950 8,339 Inventories 7,850 4,657 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,967 3,082 Total Current Assets 124,233 126,439 Fixed Assets, Net 24,456 24,333 Operating Right-of-use Assets 177 203 Other Assets 9,906 9,912 Total Assets $ 158,772 $ 160,887 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,800 $ 2,534 Accrued Liabilities 1,072 1,494 Operating Lease Liability 54 53 Income Taxes Payable 3,216 2,211 Total Current Liabilities 7,142 6,292 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 152 174 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 10,938 12,621 Deferred Income Taxes 2,040 1,671 Other Liabilities 4,447 4,497 Total Liabilities 24,719 25,255 Shareholders’ Equity 134,053 135,632 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 158,772 $ 160,887 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.55 $ 6.63

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):



13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 28,

2022 August 29,

2021 May 29,

2022 August 28,

2022 August 29,

2021 Net Sales $ 13,875 $ 13,618 $ 12,783 $ 26,658 $ 27,212 Cost of Sales 9,789 9,207 8,691 18,480 17,329 Gross Profit 4,086 4,411 4,092 8,178 9,883 % of net sales 29.4 % 32.4 % 32.0 % 30.7 % 36.3 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,732 1,488 1,633 3,365 3,136 % of net sales 12.5 % 10.9 % 12.8 % 12.6 % 11.5 % Restructuring Charges - 170 - - 184 % of net sales 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.7 % Earnings from Operations 2,354 2,753 2,459 4,813 6,563 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 221 89 133 354 206 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,575 2,842 2,592 5,167 6,769 Income Tax Provision 690 820 682 1,372 2,002 Net Earnings $ 1,885 $ 2,022 $ 1,910 $ 3,795 $ 4,767 % of net sales 13.6 % 14.8 % 14.9 % 14.2 % 17.5 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended August 28, 2022 13 Weeks Ended August 29, 2021 13 Weeks Ended May 29, 2022 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Restructuring Charges - - - 170 (170 ) - - - - % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Operations 2,354 - 2,354 2,753 170 2,923 2,459 - 2,459 % of net sales 17.0 % 17.0 % 20.2 % 21.5 % 19.2 % 19.2 % Interest Income 221 - 221 89 - 89 133 - 133 % of net sales 1.6 % 1.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.0 % Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,575 - 2,575 2,842 170 3,012 2,592 - 2,592 % of net sales 18.6 % 18.6 % 20.9 % 22.1 % 20.3 % 20.3 % Income Tax Provision 690 - 690 820 - 820 682 - 682 Effective Tax Rate 26.8 % 26.8 % 28.9 % 27.2 % 26.3 % 26.3 % Net Earnings 1,885 - 1,885 2,022 170 2,192 1,910 - 1,910 % of net sales 13.6 % 13.6 % 14.8 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 14.9 % Net Earnings 1,885 2,192 1,910 Addback non-cash expenses: Income Tax Provision 690 820 682 Interest Income (221 ) (89 ) (133 ) Depreciation 261 235 260 Stock Option Expense 94 74 85 Adjusted EBITDA 2,709 3,232 2,804

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):