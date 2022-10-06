22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Participate in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, announced today that James A. Mish, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



The Company will host a group presentation at 10:30 am Eastern Time on October 12. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing under the “Events” Link at 22nd Century Group’s Investor Relations website.

Institutional investors participating in the conference can request a meeting with management through their Dawson James representative or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

