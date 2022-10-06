NeoGames Bolsters US Presence as Content Goes Live with BetMGM in Michigan

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today the launch of content on the BetMGM Casino platform in Michigan.



Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said, “We have had a fantastic growth journey in the US. With the addition of Michigan and the alliance with BetMGM, we further our growth. Our localized content is well-liked by their customers and making our debut in Michigan is a great moment for us as we look to further grow our presence in North America by bringing great excitement and entertainment to slot players.”

Wizard Games titles have proven to be highly popular in North America. Games such as Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are now available to BetMGM customers in the Great Lakes State. The launch is the latest in a successful collaboration between the two parties with Wizard Games’ content also live with BetMGM customers in New Jersey and West Virginia.

NeoGames’ subsidiary, Wizard Games, maintains a portfolio with over 120 titles combining time-tested recipes with fresh, innovative ideas and with customized content according to every market’s preference and needs. The studio’s portfolio is certified for more than 20 regulated jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Latin America.

Wizard Games titles are available to BetMGM through Pariplay’s Fusion® platform, which offers the studio’s expanding portfolio as well as over 14,000 titles from the world’s leading games providers, in addition to a set of gamification tools.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

