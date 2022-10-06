HYCU Protégé for AWS Earns DCIG TOP 5 Honor for AWS Backup for Small and Medium Enterprises

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced HYCU Protégé for AWS garnered TOP 5 status from technology analyst and research firm DCIG in its recent, “2022-23 DCIG TOP 5 SME AWS Cloud Backup Solutions” report. HYCU Protégé for AWS was among more than 30 solutions that offer backup for AWS evaluated. DCIG selected twelve that met the specific criteria and stringent evaluation requirements to address Small and Medium Enterprises’ needs before choosing the TOP 5. Today’s news, follows on the selection of HYCU Protégé for AWS as a TOP 5 AWS Backup solution for large enterprises in August.

HYCU Protégé for AWS uses AWS available APIs, management interfaces, and resources to perform and manage data protection. With a cloud-native design methodology and architecture, HYCU Protégé for AWS also achieved TOP 5 honors previously for the backup solutions for Azure, Google Cloud, and VMware clouds.

“We fundamentally believe there is a better way to manage, protect and recover data across the enterprise, regardless of size and cloud in use, be it private, public or hybrid," said Subbiah Sundaram, Senior Vice President, Products, HYCU, Inc. “What sets HYCU apart is we were designed from the beginning to be multi-cloud. This latest recognition is a further testament that the time, energy, and effort our team spends in building solutions and working with customers, that need cloud-native data protection for AWS is working. Thank you DCIG for this latest award and thank you for all that the team does to help companies understand what solutions exist and are top-of-mind when enterprises need an AWS cloud-native data protection solution.”

DCIG noted four specific features that HYCU Protégé for AWS offers to differentiate itself from other SME AWS backup solutions:

Immediate access through AWS Marketplace : customers can subscribe to and immediately use HYCU Protégé to perform backups from AWS Marketplace. HYCU manages Protégé’s ongoing maintenance, software upkeep, and placement of backups. Customers can refine backup placement by defining application and data recovery times. Once defined, Protégé creates policies and can automatically place backups on Amazon cloud storage tiers to control storage costs that meet defined RPOs and RTOs.

: customers can subscribe to and immediately use HYCU Protégé to perform backups from AWS Marketplace. HYCU manages Protégé’s ongoing maintenance, software upkeep, and placement of backups. Customers can refine backup placement by defining application and data recovery times. Once defined, Protégé creates policies and can automatically place backups on Amazon cloud storage tiers to control storage costs that meet defined RPOs and RTOs. Protects 1 TB of AWS EC2 data with a Free-Tier option : Customers, regardless of size, have the flexibility to evaluate production backups before implementing anything more broadly. With the recently introduced Free-Tier Services option, customers can subscribe to HYCU and grow usage at their own pace, with no obligation.

: Customers, regardless of size, have the flexibility to evaluate production backups before implementing anything more broadly. With the recently introduced Free-Tier Services option, customers can subscribe to HYCU and grow usage at their own pace, with no obligation. Customers own control of their backup data: As opposed to alternate BaaS options, HYCU does not control access to the backups. HYCU provides choice to customers with the option to decide where they can physically store their backups and who may access them once stored.

As opposed to alternate BaaS options, HYCU does not control access to the backups. HYCU provides choice to customers with the option to decide where they can physically store their backups and who may access them once stored. Manage HYCU Protégé as any other AWS resource: HYCU Protégé provides customers the option to access and manage through the AWS management console, incur charges as part of the AWS bill as well as single sign-on capabilities and automatic inheritance of AWS security policies.

View the 2022-23 DCIG TOP 5 SME AWS Cloud Backup Solutions” report.

View the “2022-23 DCIG TOP5 AWS Cloud Backup Solutions Large Enterprise Edition” report.

“AWS cloud backup solutions have changed significantly since the last DCIG TOP 5 report that evaluated these solutions,” said Jerome Wendt, DCIG’s President, Founder, and author of the report. “The most notable change was the emergence of feature-rich, enterprise-ready BaaS solutions like HYCU. BaaS solutions were not enterprise options even a couple of years ago. The TOP 5 solutions listed in this report represent the rapid maturity of BaaS and its viability for use in performing enterprise backups in AWS.”

Learn more about the TOP 5 AWS Backup Solutions SME report on the DCIG blog.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various

cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG independently develops licensed content in the form of DCIG TOP 5 Reports and Solution Profiles. Learn more at www.dcig.com.