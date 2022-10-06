Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results.

TAIPEI, Taiwan and NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: “GRRR” for ordinary shares and “GRRRW” for warrants) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global leader in edge video analytic artificial intelligence, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today reported its unaudited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2022.



1H22 Highlights:

Strategic pivot to Security Convergence gaining traction, with segment revenue up 63.9% y/y; contributing 49.8% of total group revenue, versus 27.8% in the first half of 2021

Pivot away from Video IoT as anticipated, with segment revenue decreased 36.5% y/y as projects are completed

First half of 2022 gross margin improved 106 basis points (bps) to 33.1% when compared to the first half of 2021, led primarily by higher gross margin of the Video IoT segment driven by greater service sales

Progress in building world-class management team with appointment of Dr. Rajesh Natarajan as Chief Innovation Officer

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure) loss was reduced to $1.2 million from $1.5 million when compared to the same period a year ago

Net loss of $8.6 million compared to a net loss of $5.8 million from same period a year ago

Subsequent Events:

Closed business combination with Global SPAC Partners Co., becoming publicly traded and raising approximately $45 million in gross funding

Appointed Daphne Huang as Chief Financial Officer

Announced retirement of founder, Dr. Spincer Koh

Chairman Jay Chandan appointed as Chief Executive Officer as well as continuing as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jay Chandan, Gorilla’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are excited to update our investors in this first earnings report as a public company. As a leader in Edge computing—which sits at the intersection of AI, IoT, and Big Data—with significant exposure to the rapid growth of Smart Cities, we believe our Nasdaq listing improves our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike and provide us with capital markets access to execute our global expansion strategy more rapidly.”

Mr. Chandan continued, “We are making rapid progress on many fronts. Most importantly, the business combination with Global SPAC Partners Co. brought us significant capital to fund operations as we execute a strategic shift to pursue the larger and higher margin opportunities in Security Convergence. We are using the funding to build a world-class management team, with our recent additions of new Chief Innovation and Chief Financial officers, a head of global human resources, and more to come.”

Commenting on results, Mr. Chandan noted, “We are pleased to see explosive growth in the Security Convergence segment, which is now approximately half of our total revenue. Although we are de-emphasizing Video IoT, within this segment we were able to drive a mix shift to more software, which boosted gross margin substantially, and offset supply chain-related hardware cost pressure in Security Convergence. Operating expenses are under control, growing only slightly versus last year after removing the effect of one-time transaction costs. The net is a modest drawdown of cash when looking at operating cash flows and adjusted EBITDA. Our new business bookings in 2022 remain healthy with approximately $20 million new project wins as of end of August. With substantial momentum building in the Smart Cities offering, we expect to swing to profit in the quarters ahead.”

Looking forward, Mr. Chandan concluded, “Looking toward the year ahead, we have four immediate priorities. First, to build a world-class customer-centric team responsible for commercializing Gorilla’s technologies. Second, to globalize the Company by bringing our technologies to the countries that are leading the world in Smart City adoption. Third, to build a robust sales pipeline that will complement our existing products and services, with a special focus on secure surveillance solutions. Finally, to transform our business away from a cost-plus system integrator model and toward a value-based sales model that is rewarded for long-term customer partnership and retention.”

First Half Results Reflect Strategic Shift to Security Convergence

Unless noted otherwise, all figures are for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and all comparisons are with the corresponding period of 2021.

Revenues declined 8.6% to $13.8 million, compared to $15.1 million in the prior year period. Revenue from both existing and new customers decreased as many projects neared completion in the second half of 2021, leaving a smaller amount of revenue to be recognized in the current period. This revenue decline is a function of the Company’s strategic shift toward security convergence and away from video IoT. The Company expects this strategic shift to enable it to pursue larger projects with healthy gross margins.

Security Convergence segment revenue grew 63.9% to $6.9 million, while a decrease in hardware and software sales in the Video IoT segment led to a 36.5% decrease in segment revenues to $6.9 million.

Gross profit was $4.6 million, compared to $4.8 million a year ago. Gross margin expanded by 106 bps to 33.1% versus 32.1% in the year-ago period, driven primarily by better margins in the Video IoT segment as customers demanded more services and less hardware and software. Video IoT segment gross margin of 36.2% increased by 398 bps versus last year. In contrast, the Security Convergence segment gross margin decreased by 163 bps to 30.0% as supply-chain constraints resulted in higher hardware costs from vendors.

Operating expenses were up 18.1% to $12.4 million, reflecting a sharp 235.2% increase in general and administrative expenses. G&A expense growth was primarily due to $2.2 million of professional expenses incurred for the public listing.

Net loss expanded by 48.2% to $8.6 million, compared with $5.8 million last year. The greater loss was caused primarily by the $2.2 million of transaction costs. However, net cash used in operating activities was approximately $3.8 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior period. The primary factors affecting operating cash flows between these periods were negatively impacted by increases in accounts receivable and prepayments made to vendors, while benefited from increase in accounts payable and other payables.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was reduced to $1.2 million from $1.5 million a year ago. Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Unaudited)”, as it relates to adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million as of June 30, 2022, down $4.4 million when compared to December 31, 2021. Financial assets (restricted cash and time deposits with maturity over three months) as of June 30, 2022, was $6.8 million.

The business combination with Global SPAC Partners Co. that closed in July 2022 added approximately net $32 million of cash (gross funding less transaction expenses) at the business combination closing date, to the balance sheet, which will be reflected in the upcoming reporting period.

Capital expenditures were $2.8 million compared with $2.3 million in the prior-year period.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,550,103 $ 9,944,748 Financial assets at amortized cost – current 6,776,956 9,008,499 Contract assets 1,237,738 1,639,893 Accounts receivable 34,799,844 34,821,818 Inventories 75,189 152,227 Prepayments 1,171,431 231,531 Other receivables 1,189,279 19,930 Other current assets 3,345 5,971 Total current assets 50,803,885 55,824,617 Non-current assets Financial assets at amortized cost-non-current 56,699 50,578 Property, plant and equipment 31,837,514 34,395,070 Right-of-use assets 89,149 123,375 Intangible assets 2,323,576 3,419,469 Deferred income tax assets 74,784 410,203 Other non-current assets 639,999 707,391 Total non-current assets 35,021,721 39,106,086 Total Assets $ 85,825,606 $ 94,930,703 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 22,354,524 $ 22,968,092 Contract liabilities 18,808 20,194 Notes payable 623 668 Accounts payable 9,214,551 8,060,501 Other payables 5,269,927 4,532,628 Provisions – current 119,370 152,778 Lease liabilities – current 49,602 54,588 Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,833,732 2,077,634 Other current liabilities, others 94,485 129,356 Total current liabilities 38,955,622 37,996,439 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 10,037,944 10,751,630 Provisions - non-current 79,934 105,542 Deferred income tax liabilities 109,614 78,402 Lease liabilities - non-current 40,433 69,587 Total non-current liabilities 10,267,925 11,005,161 Total liabilities 49,223,547 49,001,600 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital Ordinary share 6,197,100 6,191,100 Preferred share 5,813,247 5,844,892 Advance receipts for share capital - 33,720 Capital surplus Capital surplus 41,514,796 41,301,738 Retained earnings Accumulated deficits (18,090,605 ) (9,454,565 ) Other equity interest Financial statements translation differences of foreign operations 1,167,521 2,042,218 Treasury shares - (30,000 ) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Total equity 36,602,059 45,929,103 Total liabilities and equity $ 85,825,606 $ 94,930,703





Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 13,800,930 $ 15,100,718 Cost of revenue (9,226,561 ) (10,256,101 ) Gross profit 4,574,369 4,844,617 Operating expenses Selling expenses (1,980,709 ) (2,193,321 ) General and administrative expenses (1,143,756 ) (982,828 ) Transaction costs (one time) (2,151,856 ) - Research and development expenses (7,766,833 ) (7,253,697 ) Other income 11,037 27,326 Other gains (losses) – net 629,929 (102,357 ) Total operating expenses (12,402,188 ) (10,504,877 ) Operating loss (7,827,819 ) (5,660,260 ) Non-operating income and expenses Interest income 11,957 22,329 Finance costs (464,048 ) (250,526 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (452,091 ) (228,197 ) Loss before income tax (8,279,910 ) (5,888,457 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (356,130 ) 60,869 Loss for the period $ (8,636,040 ) $ (5,827,588 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Components of other comprehensive (loss) income that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations $ (874,697 ) $ 188,520 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax $ (874,697 ) $ 188,520 Total comprehensive loss for the period $ (9,510,737 ) $ (5,639,068 ) Loss per share Basic loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 )





Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 Loss for the period $ (8,636,040 ) $ (5,827,588 ) Depreciation Expense 3,420,393 2,958,335 Amortization Expense 1,030,193 1,198,619 Income Tax 356,130 (60,869 ) Interest and Finance Costs 452,091 228,197 Transaction Costs (one time) 2,151,856 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,225,377 ) $ (1,503,306 )

__________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measurement.





Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Loss before tax $ (8,279,910 ) $ (5,888,457 ) Adjustments Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Depreciation expenses 3,420,393 2,958,335 Amortization expenses 1,030,193 1,198,619 Share option expenses 184,943 37,319 Interest expense 464,048 250,526 Interest income (11,957 ) (22,329 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in operating assets Contract assets 402,155 (653,234 ) Accounts receivable (1,175,393 ) 209,422 Inventories 77,038 (146,186 ) Prepayments (939,900 ) (118,302 ) Other receivables (4,010 ) 1,648 Other current assets 2,626 (2,079 ) Other non-current assets 33,359 (25,368 ) Changes in operating liabilities Contract liabilities (1,386 ) - Notes payable (45 ) (36,503 ) Accounts payable 927,603 (2,047,833 ) Other payables 542,481 (368,380 ) Provisions (59,016 ) 3,974 Other current liabilities (34,871 ) (5,904 ) Cash outflow generated from operations (3,421,649 ) (4,654,732 ) Interest received 11,957 22,329 Interest paid (313,902 ) (250,248 ) Tax paid (360 ) - Net cash flows used in operating activities (3,723,954 ) (4,882,651 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,815,381 ) (2,314,652 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (14,252 ) (5,540 ) Investment in financial assets at amortized cost - (1,175,021 ) Disposal of financial assets at amortized cost 2,225,422 - Decrease (increase) in guarantee deposits 34,033 (36,292 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (570,178 ) (3,531,505 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 867,694 701,257 Exercise of share options - 101,800 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 1,574,876 - Repayments of long-term borrowings (1,793,622 ) (487,167 ) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (26,503 ) (8,520 ) Loan to Global SPAC Partners Co. (1,165,339 ) - Payment of transaction costs (87,419 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities (630,313 ) 307,370 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 529,800 159,920 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,394,645 ) (7,946,866 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,944,748 12,153,256 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,550,103 $ 4,206,390





Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenue by Customer Type

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Government

Non-Government

Government

Non-Government

Hardware Sales Video IoT 464 1,007,545 - 1,877,325 Security Convergence - 1,540,812 - 1,048,028 Hardware Sales – Total 464 2,548,357 - 2,925,353 Software Sales Video IoT 24,402 1,962,839 - 6,389,615 Security Convergence - 3,063,250 - 1,258,930 Software Sales – Total 24,402 5,026,089 - 7,648,545 Service Revenue Video IoT 2,126,322 1,804,438 1,930,553 709,216 Security Convergence 2,143,845 127,013 1,308,669 578,382 Services Revenue – Total 4,270,167 1,931,451 3,239,222 1,287,598 Total Sales $ 4,295,033 $ 9,505,897 $ 3,239,222 $ 11,861,496





Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenue by Geography

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars) Items Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Region Asia $ 13,797,420 $ 15,097,208 Americas $ 3,510 $ 3,510



