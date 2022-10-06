AAON, Inc. Celebrates National Manufacturing Day (MFG Day)

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), Friday, October 7th, 2022 AAON, Inc. will host students from Webster High School and Junior Achievement from 9:30am – 11:30am to highlight modern manufacturing as an innovative and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities in Oklahoma. Students will experience a tour of our AAON headquarter facilities, learn more about our products and manufacturing processes, safety, sustainability efforts, and assemble a model of one of our HVAC rooftop units. MFG Day can inspire a new generation of workers and strengthen the industry's talent pipeline.



By 2030, manufacturers will need to fill more than 4 million jobs.

The industry has averaged around 800,000 open jobs per month.

This skills gap is in part due to a lack of awareness of the incredible career pathways in manufacturing.



(Research from the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte)



MFG Day, is an annual national event held in communities across the country. It is supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, parents, and community members to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow’s challenges today.

MFG Day was first held in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International. MFG Day is now organized by The Manufacturing Institute, an education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. This month-long initiative gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. More information on MFG Day is available at www.creatorswanted.org.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. AAON's culture of 360° innovation empowers its team to deliver solutions that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.