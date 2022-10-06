Venus Concept Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has issued a stock option inducement grant to its Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv De Silva, upon the execution of his employment agreement on October 2, 2022. The inducement grant was approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement.



The inducement grant was made as a material inducement to Mr. De Silva’s acceptance of employment with the Company as a component of his employment compensation. It consists of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,300,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of the award agreement covering the stock option grant. The options vest as follows: 25% vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining 75% vest quarterly at a rate of 6.25% per quarter. The options have an exercise price of $0.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Company’s common stock on September 30, 2022.

About Venus Concept

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

