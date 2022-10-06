With Offices on Four Continents, US Capital Champions the Long-Term Career Growth and Success of Its Employees

San Francisco, California, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past fifteen years, US Capital has proudly supported the career advancement and personal successes of its employees, creating a supportive environment aimed at nurturing talent and ensuring continued growth. US Capital takes pride in honoring its many outstanding employees, from its women bankers, managers, and strategic advisors to its award-winning team members from a variety of backgrounds, some of whom have been nationally recognized for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

With primary offices in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“US Capital cultivates brilliance from the ground up, offering plenty of room for growth from entry-level positions upwards into management roles,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “For example, Charles Towle, now COO and Managing Partner of the group, joined US Capital in 2006, immediately after completing his B.S. in Business Administration. Charles has steadily risen within the group, completing his M.B.A while working with us and closing over $6 billion in transactions. In 2021, the Secured Finance Network selected Charles for its ‘40 Under 40 Award’ to honor his outstanding contribution to the industry.”

In June this year, Vanessa Guajardo from US Capital also joined Towle to receive the “40 Under 40 Award,” the second year running that a US Capital employee has been selected. The nationwide award celebrates the achievements of young professionals who exemplify true excellence in their careers while contributing to their communities. Since arriving at US Capital as a Vice President in 2017, Ms. Guajardo has played a leading role in the group’s international growth, designing and implementing new FinTech and MarTech strategies that have resulted in an estimated regional growth in sales of 320% within three years. Ms. Guajardo is now Chief Marketing Officer at US Capital, overseeing the group’s international marketing operations.

“It brings me great satisfaction to see committed team members flourishing at US Capital,” said Sweeney. “The financial industry can be challenging, but it is also an arena full of opportunities, and if you are talented, intelligent, and a strong team player then there is no limit to how far you can travel in your career. I’m very proud not only of Charles and Vanessa, but of the achievements of all the members of our global team at US Capital, and I will continue to support the long-term career growth of the outstanding talent joining us.”



