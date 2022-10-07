Upstairs Launches as Asia's first NFT Marketplace with Exclusive and Curated NFT Collections

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstairs, a custodial NFT marketplace that curates only the most exclusive, utilitarian, and reputable NFTs has been launched with the best user experience. The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.



But, this changes with the release of Upstairs, an NFT marketplace that intends to transform the whole user experience game for good and place users’ interests at the top. The UI has been kept simple enough to allow even those new to the space, with little or no understanding of Web 3.0, crypto wallets, or blockchain, to mint NFTs easily.

Upstairs is one of the best NFT marketplaces developed to date and will officially launch for the public on October 10, 2022. The platform has multi-chain integration and supports ETH and BNB chains for deposit and payment, thus allowing users to explore and trade an extensive range of NFTs on different blockchains. CertiK also audited Upstairs’ Smart Contracts.

Upstairs aims to eliminate the commonly encountered problems on other platforms while offering a simple and interactive UI, in addition to a seamless registration process. Users can easily register with an email address and start trading NFTs, unlike other platforms with an extensive and intricate registration process.

Upstairs will only list the most exclusive and curated collections, some with bundled utilities, from the most reputed artists. The platform has already collaborated with great names in the industry, including Zhang Chi, Huteford, and Yang Ga, amongst others. They are all accomplished artists with a massive social media following, and users go crazy over their creations. Before every listing, Upstairs will sign a contract with the IP source and the artist to ensure exclusivity. And anyone fairly acquainted with the space would realize how exclusivity drives the value of NFTs.

The platform offers several exciting features, all in line with the current market dynamics and user requirements.





Lowest fees: Upstairs realizes the importance of low transaction fees and, as a result, has kept it at 6%, which includes both the Royalties and the Platform fees. Besides, there is no gas fee, achieved through the integration of Layer 2 technologies at the backend, or hidden charges involved whatsoever, making it one of the most cost-effective NFT marketplaces to trade.





Enhanced accessibility: Upstairs intends to become the most accessible platform for the community and employs features like mass buying and selling. It allows users to make payments in fiat currency. Also, it supports multiple languages, thus making it accessible for people worldwide.





Multi payment options: Upstairs allows users to directly deposit funds via crypto exchanges, thus simplifying the whole process. For those without crypto holdings, Upstairs also allows the use of regular credit cards, both Visa and Master. The platform has already partnered with XanPool, Alchemy Pay & Simplex to offer seamless local payment options. Upstairs also plans to add many more payment gateways in the future, and users would, most certainly, find the one they prefer the most.







Additional rewards: Profits from trades are usually not enough for users, given the market’s volatility, and additional rewards play a vital role. Upstairs offers a referral and automatic rebate program to increase earnings and further cut down on transaction costs. With Upstairs, users can earn as high as 2% rewards through the rebate program, something that remains a distant dream on most marketplaces.





Region-specific developments: As discussed earlier, Upstairs intends to become the most significant player in the NFT marketplace. And to achieve this, it will deliver curated content to users in different parts of the globe. Whether a historical piece of art or a trendy fashion, it will all be available as collectibles on the custodial NFT marketplace.





Staking: Staking, of late, has become one of the preferred investment strategies, given that it delivers stable and regular profits. Users on Upstairs can stake tokens earned from trading and establish a steady stream of funds.





Real-time statistics: Trading requires detailed knowledge of the various aspects involving NFT, including real-time data. Upstairs has it ready and arranged in a systematic order for quick understanding. Users can identify the rarity of an NFT, verify its ranking, and check the sales volume.





And that’s not all! Upstairs has also employed the most advanced security protocols to provide complete security and safety. Also, the collections listed on the marketplace are verified beforehand for authenticity to ensure the user’s peace of mind.

Another vital aspect of NFTs that Upstairs wants to tap into is their real-world utility. Most of the NFTs available out there are nothing more than digital art simply stored in the wallet. But the ones available on Upstairs can be used in games, and many will have real-world applications. Besides, the value of every piece will be justified based on past trading and the benefits it stands to offer.

As Co-founder & CEO of Upstairs, Rex Teo mentions, “The purpose of Upstairs is to reduce blockchain complexities for all users by bridging Web3.0’s technologies into Web2.0’s domain, allowing every user to trade NFTs with seamless go-to options.”

“The NFT Industry is clearly going to be a major component in the future of digital collectibles. We look forward to revolutionizing this industry with Upstairs”

Upstairs has created a team of dedicated professionals, collaborated with artists, and partnered with the best marketing and legal entities to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and for its further development. The team comprises experts in every field, which becomes apparently clear when using the platform. The simple and straightforward user interface, quick processing, seamless transactions, and plethora of features are all testament to the efforts put into the development of Upstairs.

So, for those planning to invest in NFTs or acquire some as collectibles, Upstairs would be a perfect choice! A wide range of collections will be available on the platform after its launch on October 10, 2022. The next few days might keep many restless, but remember, Upstairs is worth all the wait.

