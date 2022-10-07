Proactive news headlines including Elementos Ltd, Imugene Ltd, Emperor Energy and Tamboran Resources

Sydney, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has earned a ‘buy’ rating with a share price target of A$0.62 from Petra Capital, underpinned by its 100%-owned Oropesa Tin Project in Spain’s Andalucian Province, which the research firm described as a world-class tin asset. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received a valuation of A$2.98 billion or A$0.48 per share in initial coverage by Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) is trading higher after signing an MoU with Cooper Energy Ltd (ASX:COE) to progress discussions regarding potential cooperation for gas production in the Gippsland Basin in Victoria. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has recorded strong gas shows from its Maverick 1V well within the Beetaloo Basin Permit EP 136 in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has brought in AS$8.76 million thanks to a share purchase plan (SPP) — well above the A$8 million target thanks to strong investor demand. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has welcomed the acceptance of an abstract on the overall survival results from its HER-Vaxx HERIZON study for presentation at the ESMO Asia Congress 2022, to be held in Singapore from December 2-4, 2022. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has discovered a new prospect, Springdale Central, following the intersection of multiple zones of shallow graphite mineralisation from 13 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com