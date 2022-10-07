Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”)





Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 6 October 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 10,877,608 Ordinary shares at a price of 86.8316‬p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,281,708,857‬ Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75