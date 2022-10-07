Bone Growth Stimulators Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 to grow at 4.60% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone growth stimulators market is expected to clock US$ 2.6 billion by 2030. The global bone growth stimulators market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and rising cases of sports injuries. Additionally, the introduction of novel products and a growing number of players are contributing to the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

Bone growth stimulators induce the healing factor of bone and shorten the bone healing time by using external electromagnetic waves or ultrasound, which transfer shock waves to the bone. Bone growth stimulators are primarily used in spinal injury, sports injury, and trauma. These injuries take a long time to heal, or sometimes after healing, pain is still there, which blocks regular body movements.

Growth Drivers

One of the major factors driving the global bone growth stimulators market is the growing geriatric population. Aging is linked to various cellular and molecular conditions that cause physical and mental abilities to deteriorate over time. It also impacts bone strength and density, wherein bones become less flexible and stiffer, joints become more fragile, and body posture shifts. This makes the geriatric population more prone to fractures, ligament injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and joint pain. The World Health Organization reported in 2020 that the people of those over the age of 60 is nearly one billion and will grow to 1.4 billion by 2021. It is expected to reach about 2 billion by 2050.

The global bone growth stimulators market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts From ‘by Product’

Based on product, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)

Bone growth stimulation devices dominate the global bone growth stimulators market owing to increasing technological advancement introduction of novel devices that are easy to use and portable. Additionally, increasing demand for non-invasive treatments is fueling the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

Based on the application, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Nonunion

Union Bone Fractures

Spinal fusion is dominating the global bone growth stimulates market owing to increasing spinal injuries prevalence of degenerative spinal diseases.

Excerpts From ‘by End-User’

Based on the end-user, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

The hospitals segment is leading the global bone growth stimulators market owing to increasing hospital walk-in patients, increasing multispecialty hospitals, and increasing orthopedic surgeries are contributing to the growth of the hospital bone growth stimulators market.

Excerpts From ‘by Region Segmentation

The global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global bone growth stimulators market regarding revenue share. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the region, technological advancement, and swift regulatory approvals for novel products. Additionally, the rapid adoption of technologies and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the North American bone growth stimulators market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market are

Orthofix Holdings, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Bioventus LLC

Medtronic Plc

DJO, LLC

Arthrex, Inc

Terumo Corporation

