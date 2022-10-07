Total number of shares and voting rights at September 30, 2022

English French

6 October 2022

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2022 2,660,056,599 2,029,500 3,104,132,809 3,102,103,309 02/28/2022 2,660,056,599 2,234,500 3,104,094,376 3,101,859,876 03/31/2022 2,660,056,599 1,373,253 3,111,147,512 3,109,774,259 04/30/2022 2,660,056,599 1,288,818 3,112,727,056 3,111,438,238 05/31/2022 2,660,056,599 1,288,818 3,118,753,036 3,117,464,218 06/30/2022 2,660,056,599 1,289,818 3,119,421,499 3,118,131,681 07/31/2022 2,660,056,599 1,772,171 3,119,411,803 3,117,639,632 08/31/2022 2,660,056,599 1,717,171 3,119,287,407 3,117,570,236 09/30/2022 2, 660, 056,599 1,852,171 3, 119, 274,030 3, 117, 421,859

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

Attachment