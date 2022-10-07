Global Spectrum Analyzer Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spectrum analyzer market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.82% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A spectrum analyzer, or signal analyzer, refers to laboratory equipment that is used for determining the bandwidth of an analog or digital signal. On the device, the frequency appears on the horizontal axis and the amplitude is displayed on the vertical axis. Some of the commonly used spectrum analyzers include the swept or super-heterodyne and filter bank spectrum analyzers.
These devices are commonly used for manufacturing and designing electrical appliances, error detection and troubleshooting. It can also determine the average noise level of the device, minimize signal interference and improve the overall performance of wireless routers.
Spectrum Analyzer Market Trends:
Significant growth in the electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of wireless technology across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and aerospace, is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities that can meet the requirements of radar lab tests and can also be used for other high-frequency applications.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the widespread operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for minimal interference and smoother communications, are creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunications, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Avcom of Virginia Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Cobham Plc, Fortive Corporation, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg., Teledyne Lecroy Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8c2i8
