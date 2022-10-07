Global Spectrum Analyzer Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spectrum analyzer market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.82% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A spectrum analyzer, or signal analyzer, refers to laboratory equipment that is used for determining the bandwidth of an analog or digital signal. On the device, the frequency appears on the horizontal axis and the amplitude is displayed on the vertical axis. Some of the commonly used spectrum analyzers include the swept or super-heterodyne and filter bank spectrum analyzers.

These devices are commonly used for manufacturing and designing electrical appliances, error detection and troubleshooting. It can also determine the average noise level of the device, minimize signal interference and improve the overall performance of wireless routers.



Spectrum Analyzer Market Trends:

Significant growth in the electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of wireless technology across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and aerospace, is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities that can meet the requirements of radar lab tests and can also be used for other high-frequency applications.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the widespread operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for minimal interference and smoother communications, are creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunications, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Avcom of Virginia Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Cobham Plc, Fortive Corporation, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg., Teledyne Lecroy Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Spectrum Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Analyzer Type

6.1 Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 RF Tuning Method Analyzer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Super Heterodyne Analyzer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Parallel Filter Analyzer

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Audio Spectrum Analyzer

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Frequency Range

8.1 < 6 GHz

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 6GHz-18 GHz

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 >18 GHz

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Design Type

9.1 Handheld Spectrum Analyzer

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Portable Spectrum Analyzer

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Technology Type

10.1 Wired

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Wireless

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

11.1 Automotive

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 IT & Telecommunication

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Aerospace

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Defense

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Medical

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Electronics

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Educational

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Energy

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast

11.9 Others

11.9.1 Market Trends

11.9.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Advantest Corporation

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Anritsu Corporation

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.3 Avcom of Virginia Inc.

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4 B&K Precision Corporation

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Cobham Plc

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5.3 Financials

17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Fortive Corporation

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Giga-Tronics Incorporated

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 National Instruments Corporation

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials

17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.10 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 Financials

17.3.11 Teledyne Lecroy Inc.

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12.3 Financials

17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

