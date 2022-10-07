The Worldwide Residential Washing Machine Industry is Expected to Reach $73 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Washing Machine Market By Product Type, By Machine Capacity, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global residential washing machine market was valued at $37.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $73.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Residential washing machine is a household appliance used to wash laundry. The components of a washing machine include a motor connected to the barrel through a transmission belt that contains the agitator. The spinning of the agitator creates centrifugal force, which helps in the removal of water from the laundry along with dirt. A washing machine is an essential household appliance, as it provides an easy and convenient laundering option. Increase in government initiatives toward rural household development in many developing countries in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase the demand for residential washing machines.



The major factors that drive the global residential washing machine industry include increase in number of working women, thereby contributing to higher disposable income coupled with insufficient time for laundry, and rapid urbanization. In addition, decrease in selling price of the residential washing machine is expected to fuel its demand. However, laundry shops that provide better laundry service compared to washing machine and increase in online laundry services limit the market growth. Technological progress in washing machine technology and innovation has led to better washing machine that saves energy and water consumption, thereby presenting a major opportunity for growth of the global residential washing machine market size.



However, laundry and dry-cleaning services are preferred to eliminate labor-intensive hand washing. Thus, washing machines of high capacity are developed to cater to the growing demands for laundry. Moreover, steam pressing is one of the latest trends in washing machines to make the clothes wrinkle free. Furthermore, the demand of mechanical laundry and dry cleaning is increasing in tune with population growth in towns and cities. In addition, insufficient time for household activities such as washing, owing to increase in female working population has fueled the demand for laundry services. Thus, availability of laundry shops hampers the growth of the washing machine market.



The global residential washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, machine capacity, distribution channel and region. Based on product, the market is divided into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and dryer. The machine capacity segment includes below 6 kg, between 6 and 8 kg, and 8 kg & above. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, department stores, e-commerce and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players analyzed in this report are Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Miele and Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and GE Appliances (U.S.).



