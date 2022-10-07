Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Driving Platforms, EV Charging, and Batteries: Featuring Argo AI, GhostWave, Minus Zero & More

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Driving Platforms, EV Charging, and Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility TOE for July 2022 covers innovations pertaining to autonomous vehicle platforms, electric vehicle charging and batteries. Some of the innovations profiled include solar panels minimizing EV charging, all-in one autonomous vehicle platforms enabling self-driving functionalities, bio mimetic autonomous platform for environmental perception in autonomous cars, and EV battery with active liquid cooling among others.
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors - seating and displays, advanced materials - as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Driving Platforms, EV Charging, and Batteries
- Innovations in Mobility
- All-in-one Autonomous Driving Platform Offering Self-Driving Functionality
- Argo AI's Value Proposition
- Argo AI - Investor Dashboard
- Solar Panels Minimize EV Battery Charging
- Lightyear's Value Proposition
- Lightyear - Investor Dashboard
- Conversion Kit to Make Bicycles Electric
- Skarper's Value Proposition
- Skarper - Investor Dashboard
- Dual-chemistry Batteries Extend EV Range
- ONE's Value Proposition
- ONE - Investor Dashboard
- Biomimetic Autonomous Platform for Environmental Perception in Autonomous Cars
- Value Proposition - Opteran Technologies
- Opteran Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial InBi-directional Electric Vehicle Charger That Uses Solar to Charge Vehicles and Homes
- Value Proposition - Sun2wheel
- Sun2wheel - Investor Dashboard
- Two-seater Micro Electric Car with Smart Controls
- PMV Electric Pvt. Ltd.'s Value Proposition
- PMV Electric Pvt. Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- EV Battery with Active Liquid Cooling
- Matter Motor Works' Value Proposition
- Matter Motor Works - Investor Dashboard
- Random Frequency Generator Improves the Performance of Radar System
- GhostWave, Inc.'s Value Proposition
- GhostWave, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Class 8 Truck Offering Autonomous Electric Freight Transportation to Reduce Emissions and Enhance Efficiency
- Solo Advanced Vehicles Technologies, Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Solo Advanced Vehicles Technologies, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Low-cost AV Platform Specifically for Highly Dynamic Traffic Conditions
- Minus Zero's Value Proposition
- Minus Zero - Investor Dashboard
