Urinalysis Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.46 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Urinalysis Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Urinalysis Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases

Expanding geriatric populace and rising number of urine tests

Growing emphasis on the development of advanced products

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Urinalysis Market Segmentation:



Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type

By Application Type

By End-user Type

By Region

Urinalysis Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

By product type, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage drives the market growth of this segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

By Application type, the urinalysis market is segmented into Pregnancy, Diabetes, Kidney Disease, UTI. The urinary tract infections (UTI) segment is anticipated to progress at a 5.2% CAGR through 2028 due to increasing incidence rate of urinary tract infections in developed and developing nations.

Market Trends by End-User Type

By end-user, the urinalysis market has been bifurcated into hospitals and clinical laboratories, diagnostics laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and home care settings. The hospitals & clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to the established presence of healthcare infrastructure and skilled staff.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

By region, the North American market accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to increasing investment in the development of advanced products to conduct urine tests coupled with expanding geriatric populace and the presence of key market players such as Beckman Coulter Inc. (US) and ACON Labs Inc. (US). The market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by an increasing number of people suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

COVID-19 Impact on the Urinalysis Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Arkray (Japan)

ACON Labs Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary)

Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd. (China).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Urinalysis Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

