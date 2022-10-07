Carbon Fiber Construction Market is projected to reach USD 531.5 million by 2027 Globally, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Fiber Construction Market size is projected to grow from USD 330.0 million in 2022 to USD 531.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The growing demand from construction industry owing to rise in construction projects globally, is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the carbon fiber construction market.

List of key players in the carbon fiber construction industry includes:

  1. Sika AG (Switzerland),
  2. Mapei SpA (Italy),
  3. Fosroc (Dubai),
  4. Master Builders Solutions (Germany),
  5. Fyfe (US),
  6. AB-SCHOMBURG Yapı Kimyasalları A.Ş. (Turkey),
  7. DowAksa (Turkey),
  8. Dextra Group (Thailand),
  9. Rhino Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Products (US), and
  10. Chomarat Group (US).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Fiber Construction Industry:

  1. Drivers: Growth in the global construction industry driving the demand for carbon fibers from various applications
  2. Restraints: Higher costs of carbon fiber materials as compared to traditional substitutes
  3. Opportunities: Growing demand from emerging markets
  4. Challenges: Lower adoption and aceptance of carbon fiber construction composites

XX is the fastest-growing raw material type in the carbon fiber construction market, in terms of value

The raw material type of carbon fiber construction market can be broadly classified into pan-based carbon fiber and pitch-based carbon fiber. Carbon fiber are extensively used in the industrial and construction applications owing to their high strength to weight ratio and other mechanical properties.

XX to be the fastest-growing fiber type in the global carbon fiber construction market in terms of value

On the basis of product type, the carbon fiber construction market is segmented into virgin carboonn fiber and recycled caarbon fiber types. The usage of carbon fiber iss increasing in various structural applications to provide reinnforecements to the existing products. Around the globe, usage of recycled carbon fiber is slowly increasing in the market.

XX was the largest product type in the global carbon fiber construction market in terms of value

The carbon fiber construction market is classified into continuous, long and short carbon fibers based on the product type. The continuous carbon fiberss are used in applications which requires strong and lengthy stretch of fiber for applications such as bridges and pipeline applications. Long and short fibers are generally used in various infrastructure and building & construction applications.

XX application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, both in terms of value during the forecast period

The various applications of carbon fiber constructions include residential, commercial, bridge, water structure, oil & natural gas pipeline, industrial structure, and others. The growth of carbon fiber usage in automotive industry is supported by the rise in vehicle production, growing demand for lightweight automobiles and stringent regulations.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the carbon fiber construction market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for carbon fiber construction in 2021. The automotive, and building & construction are the major consumers of carbon fiber construction in the region.

