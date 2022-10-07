World Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 70+ Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022, describes and discusses the global contract manufacturing markets, specifically focusing on the production of biotech (large molecule) products including extensive coverage of the biotechnology segment of the global BCMO industry.

Sales estimates are provided by segment and region, expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the historic 2016 to 2021 period and forecasts are provided through 2026.

Further, this report examines third party manufacturing of potential and commercialized prescription drug products throughout the world. Potential drug products are those in clinical (Phase I - Phase III) testing prior to regulatory approval and require relatively small amounts of product for these evaluations; commercialized drugs are those which have received regulatory approval and have been introduced to mass markets. In some cases, drugs have received regulatory approval in selected regions (such as the EU, but not in others such as the US).

The report contains the following market information:

BCMO Market 2016-2021 (estimate) and 2022-2026 (forecast)

Top BCMO Company Profiled

BCMO Country Markets (U.S., Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Other Asia, Latin America, Rest of World)

BCMO Market by Segment (Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing) and More

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Industry

Scope and Methodology

Biotechnology

Biosimilars

Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 2: Overview

Introduction

Factors Contributing to the Growth of Contract Manufacturing

Biotechnology

Biosimilars

Cell and Gene Therapies

Chapter 3: The Contract Manufacturing Industry

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

The Role of BCMOs

Services Offered by BCMOs

The Rise of CDMOs

Embedded vs. Stand Alone CMOs

Cell and Gene Therapy CMOs

Advancing Technology

Dearth of Intellectual Capital

cGMP Compliance

Quality by Design

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Opportunities

Weaknesses

Threats

Chapter 4: Total Global BCMO Market

Overview

Regional Market Overview

Key Players and Global Market Share

Cell and Gene Therapy

Future Market Trends

The Future of Pharma and BioPharma Manufacturing

The Future of Contract Manufacturing

Chapter 5: The BCMO Market by Region

Introduction

Established Markets

Emerging Markets

The Global BCMO Market by Region

The U.S. BCMO Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

The Western European BCMO Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

The Eastern European BCMO Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

The Chinese BCMO Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

The Indian BCMO Market

Overview

Market Forecasts

The Rest of World BCMO Market

Overview

Asia

Latin America

Other Countries

Market Forecasts

Chapter 6: Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles

3p Biopharmaceuticals

3sbio Group/Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Abbvie

Aenova

Agc Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Anemocyte

Asahi Glass Co.

Aurobindo

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Bachem

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence

Bora Pharmaceuticals

Catalent

Cellipoint Bioservices

Celonic Ag

Charles River Labs/Cognate Bioservices

Cordenpharma

Curia

Cytiva/Danaher

Cytovance Biologics

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Evonik

Excellgene

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Grifols

Idifarma

Jubilant Biosys

Kemwell Biopharma

Lfb Sa

Lonza

Luinabio

Matica Biotechnology/Cha Biotech

Menarini Biotech

Novasep

Lubrizol Life Science Health

Millipore Sigma/Bioreliance/Merck Kgaa

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Novartis

Oxford Biomedica

Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pci Pharma Services

Pfizer Centreone

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Pluristyx

Porton Biologics

Recipharm

Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh

Resilience

Rovi Contract Manufacturing

Samsung Biologics

Siegfried Ag

Sl Pharma Labs

Stelis Biopharma/Strides Shashun Ltd.

Stgen Bio

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Syngene International

Takara Bio

Takeda

Tcg Lifesciences

Teuto

The Center For Breakthrough Medicines

Tianjin Pharmaceutical

Upm Pharmaceuticals

Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

Vibalogics

Woodfield Pharmaceutical

Wuxi Apptec

Yposkesi

