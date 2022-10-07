United States, Canada and Europe IVD User Experience Due to COVID-19 Survey Results 2022

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking for 2022: Understanding the IVD User Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst conducted a 2022 survey of laboratory instrument users in the United States, Canada and Europe (included in respondents are lab managers, lab directors, clinical coordinators, lab scientists, lab technicians, lab technologists, medical directors and others). This report is based on the results of that survey and includes customer experience questions related to COVID-19.
Customer experience in the clinical diagnostics industry is increasingly a target for improving overall customer satisfaction and a potential opportunity for differentiation beyond product performance, service plans, and price. This report is an essential tool to learn how the in vitro diagnostics industry is seen from the point of view of their customers.
Get the edge by learning what your customers think of your product, your brand, your marketing, your presentation and your service.
In this report, clinical diagnostics vendors are scored based on how satisfied their customers are on a wide range of touchpoints. Results are presented in aggregate (Industry Average) and at the vendor level. Additionally, this report identifies the relative importance of factors contributing to positive overall customer experiences so vendors can identify strengths to leverage and weaknesses to target (Quadrant Analysis).
Verbatims from laboratorians are also provided to give more insight into their perspectives on the attributes which make up each touchpoint.
The complete customer experience for the clinical diagnostic industry is composed of multiple touchpoints, or interactions, between customer and vendor, and each touchpoint represents a branding opportunity. The customer experience model in this report arranges key touchpoints chronologically and within the following larger categories of the purchasing life cycle: pre-purchase experience, product experience, and post-purchase experience.
There are hundreds of datapoints in this survey. In addition to the PDF & Power Point summary files, you will also receive a Tableau Data file which allows you to dive deeper into the data, viewing vendor performance on attributes, touchpoints, and their profiles, as well as allowing filtering to individual segments of interest.
In addition to customer feedback, marketers will learn useful information about vendor positions among survey respondents, test volumes for hospital labs and reference laboratories, and how point of care (POC) is impacting lab-based test usage.
The ability to get more hands on with the data can be helpful for creation of presentations to internal audiences and focusing on either your brand's performance or their performance of a competitor to better understand areas for improvement or opportunity.
Vendors Covered in This Survey
The vendors covered in this survey were selected by respondents and include the following:
- Abbott
- Agilent
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Bruker
- Cepheid
- DiaSorin
- GenMark Diagnostics
- HORIBA Medical
- Illumina
- Luminex
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Meridian
- NanoString
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Panasonic
- PerkinElmer
- Philips
- QIAGEN
- Quidel
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Overview
- Customer Experience Model for Clinical Diagnostics
- Touchpoint Attributes
- Performance at Each Touchpoint
- Delivering a Positive Customer Experience
Section 2: Clinical Diagnostic Vendor Rankings
- Customer Experience Scores:
- Product Awareness
- Product Knowledge
- Product Selection
- Product Integrity
- Service Provided
- Support Provided
- Satisfaction and Loyalty
- Relative Importance of Touchpoints - All
- Service Rating Areas:
- Availability of New Testing
- Customer Service and Field Engineer Support
- Timeliness of Delivery
- Company Rank by COVID-19 Response
Section 3: Methodology and Demographics
- Methodology
- Demographics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wose4x