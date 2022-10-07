Fertilizer Market is Projected to Reach US$ 230.29 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Fertilizer Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Fertilizer market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The rapidly growing population and its increasing demand for food, water-soluble, and organic fertilizers.

Increasing the use of organic fertilizers is expected to encourage farmers to fertilize more efficiently and safely.

The need for enhanced soil nutrients, coupled with increased crop yield.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Fertilizer Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Form Type (Dry, Liquid),

(Dry, Liquid), By Product Type (Organic [Plant-based Fertilizer, Animal-based Fertilizer, and Mineral-based Fertilizer], Inorganic [Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium]),

(Organic [Plant-based Fertilizer, Animal-based Fertilizer, and Mineral-based Fertilizer], Inorganic [Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium]), By Application Type (Agriculture, Horticulture, Gardening, and Others),

(Agriculture, Horticulture, Gardening, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Fertilizer Market Insights

Market Trends Form Type

The dry form of fertilizers is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period owing to the cost-effective and easy storage nature of dry fertilizers.

The market is segmented as dry and liquid. These fertilizers can form fertilizer blends and are more efficient for heavy pre-plant applications as they offer slow-release options, which help in feeding crops longer into the season, accelerating the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends Product Type

Organic product type is estimated to register high growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented as organic and inorganic. The organic segment is further categorized into plant-based, animal-based, and mineral-based fertilizers. The growth of the segment is attributed to the provision of slow feed for plants and enhancement in the water-holding capacity of plants in addition to soil structure and tilth.

Market Trends Application Type

Agriculture is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period owing to the fast implementation and easy adoption of fertilizers in the agriculture industry.

The market is segmented into agriculture, horticulture, gardening, and others. Growing product demand from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa for producing wheat, barley, maize, etc., and the usage of fertilizers in the agricultural fields to supply the needed elements which are usually found naturally in the soil is further expected to fuel the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the market owing to rapid growth in population and increasing demand for food in the region during the forecast period.

Further, growing demand for fertilizers in various countries of the region, such as China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, and increasing investments and government subsidies in the fertilizer sector are the other major factors expected to fuel the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Fertilizer Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Bunge India Private Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

The Syngenta Group

Yara International ASA

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Fertilizer Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

