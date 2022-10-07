Lithium Americas Confirms Oral Hearing Schedule for the Thacker Pass Record of Decision Appeal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) provides an update on the appeal of the issuance of the Record of Decision (“ROD”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”), located in Humboldt County, Nevada. Following the completion of briefings on August 11, 2022, the US District Court, District of Nevada (“Federal Court”) has scheduled an oral hearing for January 5, 2023.



"With all state and federal permits received to begin construction, the ruling on Thacker Pass’ ROD represents the final regulatory hurdle to move forward the largest and most advanced lithium chemicals project in the US,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “We stand ready to develop a critical source of lithium supply, creating jobs and enabling a more sustainable battery ecosystem in North America. As we await a ruling by the Federal Court, we are moving ahead with all areas required to support construction, including final selection of an EPCM contractor, evaluating partnership and supply agreements, as well as progressing our application with the US Department of Energy loan program.”

Since 2021, all four injunction requests related to the Company’s plan to begin cultural assessment required in the ROD were denied by the Federal Court, and a subsequent motion to reconsider was also denied. In June 2022, the Nevada State Environmental Commission unanimously upheld the Company’s approved Water Pollution Control Permit for Thacker Pass by denying an appeal in a 5-0 ruling.

From April to July 2022, as part of the Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) issued by the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), analysis of the project site was successfully completed with no archeological significant areas identified at Thacker Pass. The work, including a cultural inventory across approximately 13,000 acres, was conducted by Far Western Anthropological Research Group, with the oversight and assistance of 11 members of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe (the “Tribe”). Lithium Americas continues to work closely with the Tribe and is committed to providing additional benefits and job training for long-term, highly skilled careers in the emerging North American battery supply chain.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its ROD and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

