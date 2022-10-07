Jari Kortesluoma appointed as CFO and member of the management team of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 7 October 2022 13.40 (EEST)



Jari Kortesluoma has been appointed as CFO and member of the management team of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc as of 7 October 2022.

“It is a privilege to be able to start working in a situation where BBS is in the final stages of the CE marking approval process for its first product and the company is preparing for the commercial phase, which was the main goal all along", says Kortesluoma, who for more than 20 years has worked in several financial management positions and as a management consultant for several international biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Kortesluoma has a Master’s Degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Since 2006, Kortesluoma has worked as a consultant and entrepreneur offering financial management services. Previously, he has acted as the CFO of the medical device manufacturer Ozics Group (2009-2017), as the CFO of Inion Ltd (2003-2006) and as the CFO of Flextronics International (1997-2002). In addition, he has worked in financial management and controller roles in several other international companies.

"Jari strengthens our management team with his extensive experience in commercializing medical devices and supporting the growth of companies in this field," says Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO of BBS.

As previously announced on 31 August 2022, the company’s previous CFO Liisa Hukka has left the company to take on new challenges outside the company as of the end of September.

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi