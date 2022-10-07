Italy Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Outlook Report 2022: Demand Forecast to 2035 - Market to Grow by Over $650 Million

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Outlook by Product, Power, Voltage, Cooling System, Maximum Speed, Battery Type, Battery Charging Mode, Charging Time, Battery Capacity, Range - Demand Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the Italy electric scooter and motorcycle market was valued at $26.7 million, and it will touch a value of $707.1 million by 2035, at a growth rate of about 30% through the period of 2021-2025 and, further, approximately 24% during the period 2026-2035.



Li-ion batteries dominate the Italy electric scooter and motorcycle market with over $26-million revenue, which will advance by about 31% in the span of 2021-2025. Maximum electric two-wheeler manufacturers prefer Li-ion batteries because of their low self-discharge rate, no memory effect, and high density of energy. Furthermore, these batteries last longer than sealed lead-acid batteries.



Electric scooters witness the highest demand in the Italy electric scooter and motorcycle market, and their sales value will grow at a rate of about 23% till 2025. More power is needed by motorcycles, which means a bigger battery and electric motor are required, thus pushing up their acquisition cost. Furthermore, electric scooters are one of the most-cost-effective options for traveling short distances, thereby pushing e-scooter sales in the country.



The growth in the Italy electric scooter and motorcycle market will be the most rapid in vehicles with a battery of 100 V or more, at a growth rate of around 38%, during the years 2026-2035. The improved mileage and performance of these vehicles will propel their sales in the near future. Moreover, with a lack of charging infrastructure in the country, customers are focusing on EV mileage.



Between the years 1990 and 2019, Italy abridged its emissions by approximately 19%. Its efforts to reduce emissions are inseparably associated with the European Union's policies and recommendations. The European Union recently created a new policy related to the European Climate Law, intended at reducing GHG emissions to a minimum of 55% by the year 2030 from the levels 40 years ago. This is a momentous surge over the preceding goal of a 40% decrease established under the Paris Agreement.



Italy has publicized a novel target for the year 2030 as per the ESR, of a 33% reduction in releases from 2005. These initiatives will help in expanding the growth possibility of the Italy electric scooter and motorcycle market in the years to come, by implementing stringent emission regulations on ICE variants and making people more conscious of climate change.

