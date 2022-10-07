Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Vantaa, FINLAND

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release    October 7th 2022 at 13:45


Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Enedo Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Inission AB, Karlstad, Sweden

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 5.10.2022

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached95,85 95,8568 523 193
Position of previous notification (if applicable)80,43 80,43 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rightsNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 DirectIndirectDirectIndirect
 (SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)(SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI400041525265 676 536  95,85 


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund                                 
President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
