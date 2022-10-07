Global Smart Factory Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026 - Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Factory - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$152.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period.

`Smart Factory` or `Smart Manufacturing` or the `Factory of the Future` is a concept that envisages creation of intelligent factories, where the traditional disparate manufacturing processes are linked to generate intelligent data.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing investments in automation systems and advances in manufacturing technologies to achieve mass production and push overall efficiency and productivity. Enterprises in the industrial sector are implementing industrial robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices for increased visibility, real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance.

In addition, increasing demand for automated manufacturing platforms in industries like manufacturing, automotive, chemical and medical devices is expected to propel market prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a pressing need for manufacturing factories to ensure worker safety while maintaining their operations. The crisis is fueling the adoption of vision-guided robots for reducing the risk of infection to workers. The scenario is expected to prompt various factories to implement automated solutions and robotics for safeguarding their employees from the infection risk.

Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future

Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry

Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation

Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities

Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment

Industrial IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories

Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations

IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain

Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0

Emphasis on Gaining Competitive Edge Steers IIoT Adoption

Machine Monitoring: The Most Common Way to Implement IIoT in Machine Shops

Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing

M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices

Need to Upgrade Existing Factories Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Labor Aggravates the Woes of Old Factories

Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes

The Promise of Smart Factory in Ensuring Supply Chain Resilience Widens the Business Case

AI for the 'Smart' Factor in Future Manufacturing Facilities

Steady Adoption of Sophisticated Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth

Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment

Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments

Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0

5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0

Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations

Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing

Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making

Smart Manufacturing: Major Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market

Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Needs for Mass Customization

Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems

Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems

Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing

Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way

Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants

First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads

Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The 'Hands-Free View' Attribute of Smart AR Glasses

The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0 Spurs Market Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA

Smart & Intelligent Sensors: Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factory

Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers

Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality

Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects

Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape

3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Loss of Employment Opportunities

Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories

End-Use Application Sectors: Trends & Drivers

Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories

Automotive OEMs Spearhead Smart Factory Initiatives

Auto Industry: Pioneering Smart Factory Solutions Adoption

Automotive Production Moves towards Energy Efficiency through Industry 4.0 Solutions

Anticipated Resurgence in Demand Will Continue to Shape Market Interest in the Oil & Gas Sector

Industry 4.0 Presents Attractive Opportunity for the Industrial Equipment Sector

Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Applications

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies

Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt Industry 4.0

Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry

Innovations and Advancements

Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future

Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart Factories

Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Smart Factory

Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs

Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) & Digital Enterprise Platform

GE's Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence

FlexSim Simulation Technology

genua's Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory Environments

Baxter Robot: The Worker's Friend

HARTING's Solutions for Integrated Industry

SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented Assembly Operations

Asseco's APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs

BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool

Huawei's Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution

Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production

M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition Monitoring

ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production & Intralogistics Areas

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC Features with Real-Time Motion Control

Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology

SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging Machines

Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management System

Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology

Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing

Noteworthy Adoptions and Implementations

Audi's Smart Factory

Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete Automation

Foxconn Uses CNC Machines

BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0

FirstBuild's Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed Accessories

Weidmuller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations in Production

ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized Products

Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts

ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes

Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System

KUKA's Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for Electric Motors

Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use of Compressed Air

KSB's Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions & Services

Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis of Production Data

Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless Production Monitoring

Other Noteworthy Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions & Implementations

Industry 4.0 Enabling Technologies Adoption by 20 Global Players in a Nutshell: Company Name, Enabling Technology, and Industry 4.0 Initiative

