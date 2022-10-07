CLS Americas Present Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation Solution at Unio Health Partners Summit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Americas, a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, today announced it will exhibit its TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System at the Unio Health Partners Summit being held October 6-8, 2022 at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel, Newport, CA. The TRANBERG™ System is designed to provide precise and accurate prostate tumor ablation in a minimally invasive, outpatient setting. Compared to other focal therapies, focal laser ablation has demonstrated higher levels of precision and accuracy with lower risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“We’re excited to introduce our office-based TRANBERG focal laser ablation system to the urologists and providers at the Unio Health Partners Summit,” said Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “Unio provides best-in-class clinical programs and ancillary services to its affiliates. It’s a great opportunity for us to partner with them for the summit.”

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach.

About CLS and the TRANBERG® Product Portfolio

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy Systems, including ThermoguideTM Workstation and sterile disposables, for minimally invasive laser ablation of soft tissue, cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. CLS aims at expanding the current approvals to also include treatment with imILT®, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy for immunostimulatory ablation with potential abscopal treatment effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website for the US market: www.clinicallaser.com/en.