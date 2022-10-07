2022 Insights on the Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market: The Contract Manufacturing Segment is Positioned to Generate Favorable Long-term Growth

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry incorporates a sizable contract manufacturing segment that supplies a full range of reagents and test kits, instruments and systems, and testing accessories. Already a multi-billion dollar market, this segment is well positioned to generate favorable long-term growth, as detailed in this report.
Most leading worldwide of producers of proprietary IVD systems will increase their reliance on outside contractors as a cost-effective means to:
- expand existing product lines
- broaden access to IVD testing technologies
- increase access to manufacturing capacity without capital investment
- quickly introduce tests and testing systems for newly emerging diseases and disorders (e.g., COVID-19, Monkeypox, etc.)
- gain support for regulatory filings
- penetrate high growth applications especially in the area of point-of-care (POC) testing
- meet the specialized testing needs of major end users
Contract manufacturing also enables new and smaller IVD producers to build up product lines and increase competitiveness in the marketplace. Moreover, the segment is the major source of private label tests, instruments, and accessories sold by medical supply and device distributors, home healthcare outlets, and drug stores. Private label applications have expanded considerably over the past few years largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2: Market Environment
- Overview
- Global Economic Outlook
- Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
- Population
- Age Distribution
- Population 50 Years & Older
- Population 65 Years & Older
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Medical Conditions
- Health Expenditures
- Hospital Beds
- Physicians
- Patient Activity
- Acute Care Hospital Admissions
- Surgical Procedures
- Physicians' Consultations
- IVD Tests
Chapter 3: IVD Products
- Industry Overview
- IVD Product Demand by Technology
- Immunoassays
- Clinical Chemistry
- Molecular IVD Technology
- Microbiology
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Histology/Cytology
- Blood Grouping
- Other IVD Technologies
- Product Groups
- IVD Reagents & Test Kits
- IVD Instruments & Systems
- IVD Supplies & Accessories
- Production by Region
Chapter 4: Contract IVD Manufacturing
- Market Overview
- Market Forecast
- Regional Trends
- Product Groups
- Contract Immunoassay Products
- Overview
- Types of Immunoassays
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Clinical Chemistry Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Microbiology IVD Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Hematology Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Histology/Cytology Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Coagulation IVD Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products
- Overview
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Other Contract IVD Products
- Overview
- Types of Tests
- Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Contract IVD Market Segments
Chapter 5: Industry Structure
- Industry Concentration
- Regulation
- Competitive Strategies
Company Briefs
- Aalto Scientific, Ltd.
- Abingdon Health
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
- Affinity Life Sciences, Inc.
- AgaMatrix
- Antibodies Incorporated
- Arbor Assays LLC
- AsureQuality Australia Pty. Ltd.
- Auer Precision
- BIT Group GmbH
- Calbiotech
- Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- Cenogenics Corporation
- Core Bioproducts
- Coris BioConcept
- Custom Diagnostics
- DCN Dx
- Denka Company Limited
- DiAgam
- DiaCarta
- EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc
- Fapon Biotech Inc.
- Guilin Royalyze Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Hardy Diagnostics
- Icosagen AS
- IDxDI
- In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions LLC
- InBios International Inc.
- Innovize, Inc.
- Inteprod LLC
- IXpressGenes, Inc.
- Jabil Inc.
- KMC Systems, Inc.
- Lampire Biological Laboratories Inc.
- LRE Medical GmbH
- Maxim Biomedical Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Natech Plastics
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Phillips-Medisize
- Plexus Corporation
- Promega Corporation
- Quantimetrix Corporation
- Sanmina Corporation
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sclavo Diagnostics International srl
- SMC Ltd.
- STRATEC SE
- Surmodics Inc.
- TCS Biosciences Ltd.
- Teco Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited
- Veranex
- Werfen
