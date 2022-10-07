The Worldwide Thin Wafer Industry is Projected to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thin Wafer Market by Wafer Size (125 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding and Carrier-less/Taiko Process), Technology, Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Devices, LED, Interposer, Logic), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin wafer market is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Reducing sizes of electronic devices, rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices, growing smartphone and consumer electronics markets and high amount of material saving is expected to fuel the growth of the thin wafer market. However, issues related to efficiency maintenance is limiting the growth of the thin wafer market.

Market for 200 mm wafers to hold a significant share during the forecast period

200 mm wafers are expected to witness significant demand majorly on account of their wide adoption in power devices, ICs, LEDs, MEMS, and many other semiconductor and electronic devices. The 200 mm wafers are affordable and can be easily integrated into various devices. As a result, these wafers are adopted on a large-scale basis by small-scale and large-scale electronic manufacturers. Furthermore, for the manufacturing of devices that require small die sizes and have a global shipment size in the thousands, these wafers are increasingly being used. LED, RF device, and power transistors manufacturers use 200 mm silicon wafers.

In May 2022, Soitec (France) has released its first 200mm silicon carbide SmartSiCT wafer. With the release, Soitec is able to enlarge its SiC product portfolio beyond 150mm, take the development of its SmartSiCT wafers to the next level and cater to the growing demand of the automotive market.

Wafer polishing equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the wafer polishing equipment market can be attributed to the increasing demand for thinner wafers to integrate microelectronics into various consumer electronic devices. The wafer polishing process creates thinner wafers compared to back-grinding alone and evens out any irregular topography and prevents warping that causes the wafers to weaken. Thus, there is an increased demand for wafer polishing equipment.

Moreover, the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants in countries such as China and Taiwan, owing to growing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, is expected to contribute toward the growth of the wafer thinning equipment market.

Asia-Pacific to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific has witnessed large-scale adoption of smart electronic devices. This has led the consumer electronics manufacturers to launch higher-end devices in this region.

The acceptance of the latest technology trends by majority of consumer electronics manufacturers have stimulated the demand for thinner wafers in Asia-Pacific. In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of semiconductor fabrication plants and IC manufacturing firms in countries such as China and Taiwan, due to investments in semiconductor manufacturing this has paved way towards the growth of the thin wafer market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Thin Wafer Market

4.2 Wafer Thinning Equipment Market, by Technology

4.3 Thin Wafer Market, by Application

4.4 Wafer Thinning Equipment Market, by Technology and Application

4.5 Geographical Analysis of Thin Wafer Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of MEMS Technology in Portable Health Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.2 Reducing Size of Electronic Devices

5.2.1.3 Growing Smartphone and Consumer Electronics Markets

5.2.1.4 High Amount of Material Saving

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Efficiency Maintenance - Major Issue for Thin Wafers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expanding IC Industry in China

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and AI in Automotive Sector

5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Portable Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility and Susceptibility to Damage Caused by Pressure or Stress

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Technology

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 STMicroelectronics Selects Cree's Silicon Carbide Bare and Epitaxial Wafers

5.6.2 Infineon Technologies and UMC Announce Manufacturing Agreement

5.6.3 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. and Globalfoundries Announce Partnership to Expand Semiconductor Wafer Supply

5.6.4 VTT Uses Okmetic's E-Soi Wafers for Its Photonics Technology

5.6.5 Silterra Malaysia's New Manufacturing Technology for MEMS and Photonics Devices Uses Okmetic's C-Soi Wafers

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Pricing Analysis

6 Thin Wafer Market, by Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Temporary Bonding & Debonding

6.2.1 Market Adhesives

6.2.1.1 UV-Release Adhesives

6.2.1.2 Thermal-Release Adhesives

6.2.1.3 Solvent-Release Adhesives

6.3 Carrier-Less Approach (Taiko Process)

7 Thin Wafer Market, by Wafer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 125 mm

7.2.1 Adoption of Larger Diameter Wafers by Semiconductor Manufacturers to Impact Segment

7.3 200 mm

7.3.1 Demand for 200 mm Wafers to Witness Steady Growth During Forecast Period

7.4 300 mm

7.4.1 300 mm Wafer Segment Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

8 Thin Wafer Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 MEMS

8.2.1 Growth Attributed to High Adoption in Portable Electronic Devices

8.3 CIS

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for CIS from Automotive Vertical Expected to Drive Demand

8.4 Memory

8.4.1 Growing Adoption of NAND Flash Memory in Mobile Electronics to Drive Demand

8.5 RF Devices

8.5.1 Growing Adoption of RF Devices in Smartphones to Propel Market Growth

8.6 LED

8.6.1 Increasing Demand for LED Components in Homes and Infrastructure to Drive Segment

8.7 Interposers

8.7.1 Need for Advanced Architecture in Miniature Electronic Devices to Drive Demand

8.8 Logic

8.8.1 High Penetration of Affordable Cloud Computing Solutions to Drive Demand

8.9 Others

9 Thin Wafer Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wafer Grinding

9.2.1 Attractive for Use in Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices

9.3 Wafer Polishing

9.3.1 Demand for Thin Wafers with Smooth Surface for Seamless Integration to Drive Segment

9.4 Wafer Dicing

9.4.1 Wafer Dicing Equipment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

10 Thin Wafer Market, by Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Landscape

11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis (2021)

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Players

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Thin Wafer Market: Company Footprint

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 SK Siltron

12.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.2.3 Siltronic

12.2.4 Sumco Corporation

12.2.5 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

12.2.6 Soitec

12.2.7 SUSS Microtec

12.2.8 Disco Corporation

12.2.9 Okmetic

12.2.10 3M

12.2.11 Applied Materials

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 Mechatronic Systemtechnik

12.3.2 Synova

12.3.3 EV Group

12.3.4 Brewer Science

12.3.5 Wafer Works Corporation

12.3.6 Atecom Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.7 Sil'Tronix Silicon Technologies

12.3.8 LDK Solar

12.3.9 PV Crystalox Solar PLC

12.3.10 UniversityWafer, Inc.

12.3.11 Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.12 Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

12.3.13 Silicon Valley Microelectronics

12.3.14 Wafer World Inc.

13 Appendix

