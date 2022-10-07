Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives and Sealants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MS polymer adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global adhesives market is witnessing a shift from the consumption of conventional resin adhesives to that of MS polymer adhesives. Hybrid adhesives and sealants are mainly silylated urethane and silylated polyether (MS polymer)-based products. They have been developed to extend the property range of conventional polyurethane adhesives & sealants. Silylated polyether-based hybrids provide low viscosity, low glass transition temperature, flexibility over a wide temperature range, and low odor.

Use in automobiles and aerospace applications to drive the market

The MS polymer adhesives market for the aerospace end-use industry is entirely dependent on developing new aircraft and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). The commercial aerospace market has witnessed high demand in the past few years owing to the rise in demand for advanced aircraft, which is largely influenced by the entry of new airlines and the expansion of existing airlines.

An increase in air traffic, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, replacement of obsolete aircraft, and economic growth in the emerging markets are likely to drive the demand for MS polymer adhesives in this end-use industry segment during the forecast period. The growing middle-class population and their rising income in emerging countries are contributing to the demand for air travel, thereby driving the demand for new commercial aircraft. Such developments will play an important role in fueling the growth of the MS polymer adhesives market.

Europe projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The demand for MS polymer adhesives in Europe is mainly driven by Western European countries, such as Germany, UK, and France. The automotive industry is one of the biggest in Europe, and many global automotive manufacturing leaders are established in the region.

According to ACEA (Association des Constructeurs Europeens d'Automobiles), vehicle manufacturing is a strategic industry in Europe, where 19.2 million cars, vans, trucks, and buses are manufactured annually. Automobile manufacturers operate 309 vehicle assembly and production plants in 27 countries across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in MS Polymer Adhesives Market

4.2 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

4.3 Asia-Pacific: MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2021

4.4 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, Developed vs. Emerging Countries

4.5 MS Polymer Adhesives Market: Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific

4.6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Overview of Expanded Polystyrene Market

5.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene Foam Adoption in Product Markets

5.4 Value Chain Overview

5.4.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing

5.3.1.2 Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials

5.3.1.3 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Acceptance from End-users

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives and Sealants

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.8.1 Introduction

5.8.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.9 Technology Overview

5.10 Case Studies

5.11 Average Selling Price Trend

5.12 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.13 Supply Chain Crises Since Pandemic

5.14 Global Scenarios

5.14.1 China

5.14.1.1 Debt Issues

5.14.1.2 Australia-China Trade War

5.14.1.3 Environmental Commitments

5.14.2 Europe

5.14.2.1 Political Instability in Germany

5.14.2.2 Energy Crisis in Europe

5.15 Ecosystem Map

5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.17 Global Regulatory Framework and Impact on MS Polymer Adhesives Market

5.17.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.17.2 Tariffs and Regulations

5.18 Patent Analysis

5.18.1 Methodology

5.18.2 Publication Trends

5.18.3 Insights

5.18.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.18.5 Top Applicants

5.19 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.19.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.19.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19: Scenario Assessment

5.2 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adhesives

6.3 Sealants

7 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Use in Bonding, Renovation, and Maintenance & Repair of Buildings

7.3 Automotive & Transportation

7.3.1 Use in Automobiles and Aerospace

7.3 Industrial Assembly

7.3.1 Increasing Need for Marine and Wind Energy

7.4 Others

8 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Development of New Manufacturing Facilities

8.2.2 South Korea

8.2.2.1 Growth in Automotive Industry

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Help Growth of End-use Industries

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.4.1 Dominance in Automotive Industry Challenged by Emerging Countries

8.2.5 Thailand

8.2.5.1 Growing Aviation Industry

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Availability of Cheap Labor and Raw Materials

8.2.7 Malaysia

8.2.7.1 Auto Manufacturing Hub

8.2.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Largest Market Share in Region

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Growing End-use Industries

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Low-Cost Manufacturing

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Largest Producer in Europe

8.3.3 Russia

8.3.3.1 Currency Devaluation

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Increasing Automobile Production and Exports

8.3.5 Turkey

8.3.5.1 Infrastructure Investment by Government

8.3.6 France

8.3.6.1 Moderate Growth in End-use Industries

8.3.7 Spain

8.3.7.1 Automotive Sector to Positively Influence Market Growth

8.3.9 UK

8.3.9.1 Severely Impacted by COVID-19

8.3.10 Rest of Europe

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Emerging Economy and Automotive Industry

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Increasing Population and Improved Economic Conditions

8.6.4 Rest of South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.2 Africa

8.5.2.1 Higher Share of Automotive Industry

8.5.4 UAE

8.5.4.1 Growing Aircraft Manufacturing Activities

8.5.5 Rest of Middle East

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.4 Company Revenue Analysis

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2021

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive Players

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 SME Matrix, 2021

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Dynamic Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Responsive Companies

9.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.8 Business Strategy Excellence

9.9 Competitive Benchmarking

9.10 Competitive Scenario

9.10.1 Market Evaluation Framework

9.10.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

9.11 Strategic Developments

9.11.1 New Product Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Henkel AG

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Analyst's View

10.2 Sika AG

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Analyst's View

10.3 Arkema (Bostik)

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Analyst's View

10.4 3M Company

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Analyst's View

10.5 Wacker Chemie AG

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 Analyst's View

10.6 H.B. Fuller

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Analyst's View

10.7 Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. KG

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.7.4 Analyst's View

10.8 Hermann Otto GmbH

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.9 Soudal Group

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.10 Mapei S.p.A.

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.11 Novachem Corporation Ltd.

10.11.1 Business Overview

10.11.2 Products Offered

10.12 Permabond LLC

10.12.1 Business Overview

10.12.2 Products Offered

10.13 Kisling AG

10.13.1 Business Overview

10.13.2 Products Offered

10.14 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG

10.14.1 Business Overview

10.14.2 Products Offered

10.14.3 Recent Developments

10.15 Merz+Benteli AG

10.15.1 Business Overview

10.15.2 Products Offered

10.15.3 Recent Developments

10.16 American Sealants, Inc.

10.16.1 Business Overview

10.16.2 Products Offered

10.17 Forgeway Limited

10.17.1 Business Overview

10.17.2 Products Offered

10.18 Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG

10.18.1 Business Overview

10.18.2 Products Offered

10.19 DL Chemicals

10.19.1 Business Overview

10.19.2 Products Offered

10.20 Tech-Masters

10.20.1 Business Overview

10.20.2 Products Offered

11 Adjacent/Related Markets

12 Appendix

