At 5.4% CAGR, Arbovirus Testing Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1919.7 Mn by 2030 | Market Expected to Increase 1.5x During 2022-2030

An overview of conceptual frameworks, analytical approaches of the arbovirus testing market is the main objective of the report, which further consists of the market opportunity and insights of the data involved in the making of the respective market.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights (R&I) has published a new report titled, “Arbovirus Testing Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Type (Antibody Tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is estimated to reach at avalue of US$ 1,255.5 Mn by the end of 2022and expected to reach at avalue of US$ 1,919.7 Mn by 2030with a significantCAGR of 5.4% 

Arbovirus Testing Introduction 

Arbovirus, or Arthropod-Borne Virus, can be understood as an infection induced by viruses that circulate to people via contaminated arthropods like ticks, mosquitoes, and others. The kinds of diseases which can spread through contaminated arthropods include St. Louis encephalitis, Chikungunya, California encephalitis, yellow fever, dengue, Eastern equine encephalitis, West Nile, Powassan, and Zika. 

The insects that are likely to circulate arboviruses to humans can include fleas, ticks, gnats, and mosquitoes. The arbovirus varies in intensity of illnesses from zero symptoms to acute flu-like to serious symptoms.

Arbovirus Testing Market Dynamics 

Notably, there are over 130 different kinds of arboviruses affecting humans. The majority of the people contaminated with arboviruses go through zero symptoms or acute signs of a headache, slight fever, and/or a skin rash, or joint or muscle pain, which sort out with no severe health complexities. Serious infections are observed by a swift outset of headache, fever, confusion, tremors, seizures, paralysis, coma, or death. 

One of the major factors that is majorly boosting the growth in the incidence of arbovirus among the population is that a massive chunk of the population is residing in the high-risk regions, which are mainly unhygienic regions. Owing to this, the global arbovirus testing market is projected to grow significantly in the future years. 

In addition to that, the quick serology tests as well as integrated government initiatives is further expected to propel the growth of the global arbovirus testing market in the forthcoming years. 

Arbovirus Testing Market Segmentation 

The arbovirus testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, end-user, and region. 

By Test Type 

ELISA Based Tests 

RT-PCR Based Tests 

Others 

By End-User 

Hospitals 

Public Health Laboratory 

Diagnostic Centers 

Others 

By Region 

North America 

Latin America 

Europe 

Asia Pacific 

Middle East 

Africa 

Arbovirus Testing Market Key Players 

The key participating players of the global arbovirus testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Diamedix Corporation, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG, Focus Diagnostics (Member of DiaSorin Group), Standard Diagnostics, Inc., IBL International (A Member of the Tecan Group), Alere, among others. 

About Reports and Insights:   

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market. 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
