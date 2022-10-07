At 5.4% CAGR, Arbovirus Testing Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1919.7 Mn by 2030 | Market Expected to Increase 1.5x During 2022-2030

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights (R&I) has published a new report titled, “Arbovirus Testing Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Type (Antibody Tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 1,255.5 Mn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 1,919.7 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 5.4%

Arbovirus Testing Introduction

Arbovirus, or Arthropod-Borne Virus, can be understood as an infection induced by viruses that circulate to people via contaminated arthropods like ticks, mosquitoes, and others. The kinds of diseases which can spread through contaminated arthropods include St. Louis encephalitis, Chikungunya, California encephalitis, yellow fever, dengue, Eastern equine encephalitis, West Nile, Powassan, and Zika.

The insects that are likely to circulate arboviruses to humans can include fleas, ticks, gnats, and mosquitoes. The arbovirus varies in intensity of illnesses from zero symptoms to acute flu-like to serious symptoms.

Arbovirus Testing Market Dynamics

Notably, there are over 130 different kinds of arboviruses affecting humans. The majority of the people contaminated with arboviruses go through zero symptoms or acute signs of a headache, slight fever, and/or a skin rash, or joint or muscle pain, which sort out with no severe health complexities. Serious infections are observed by a swift outset of headache, fever, confusion, tremors, seizures, paralysis, coma, or death.

One of the major factors that is majorly boosting the growth in the incidence of arbovirus among the population is that a massive chunk of the population is residing in the high-risk regions, which are mainly unhygienic regions. Owing to this, the global arbovirus testing market is projected to grow significantly in the future years.

In addition to that, the quick serology tests as well as integrated government initiatives is further expected to propel the growth of the global arbovirus testing market in the forthcoming years.

Arbovirus Testing Market Segmentation

The arbovirus testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, end-user, and region.

By Test Type

ELISA Based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Public Health Laboratory

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Arbovirus Testing Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global arbovirus testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Diamedix Corporation, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG, Focus Diagnostics (Member of DiaSorin Group), Standard Diagnostics, Inc., IBL International (A Member of the Tecan Group), Alere, among others.

