The Worldwide Concentrating Solar Power Industry is Projected to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Solar Power Tower, Linear Concentrating System, Dish Stirling), Operation Type (Stand-alone, Storage), Capacity (<50 MW, 50-99 MW, 100 MW & Above), End User (Utilities, EOR), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concentrating solar power market size is estimated to be USD 6.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 Billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

The key drivers for the concentrating solar power market include effective integration of CSP systems with thermal storage systems, and Use of CSP in desalination and enhanced oil recovery processes.

Linear concentrating systems: The second largest segment of the concentrating solar power market, by technology

Based on technology, the concentrating solar power market has been split into solar power towers, linear concentrating systems, and dish stirling technology. Linear concentrating system were estimated to account for a second largest share of the concentrating solar power market in 2021. Reduced CAPEX and widespread implementation of parabolic troughs and linear Fresnel technologies are the key factors driving the implementation of linear concentrating systems.

100 MW and Above segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on capacity

The concentrating solar power market has been segmented into the less than 50 MW, 50 MW to 99 MW, and 100 MW and Above based on capacity. 100 MW and Above is expected to hold the largest market share. The 100 MW and above segment is driven by the need to install concentrating solar power systems for utility power generation applications in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to need for water desalination, and development of renewable sectors in countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are driving the market for concentrating solar power in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players in Concentrating Solar Power Market

4.2 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region

4.3 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Technology

4.4 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type

4.5 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity

4.6 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over Carbon Emissions and Efforts to Reduce Air Pollution

5.2.1.2 Support from Governments to Enable Adoption of Renewable Technologies

5.2.1.3 Effective Integration of Csp Systems with Thermal Storage Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Generation Compared with Other Renewable Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Csp in Hybrid Power Plants

5.2.3.2 Use of Csp in Desalination and Enhanced Oil Recovery Processes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Complexities of Csp Plants

5.2.4.2 Solar Pv is Cheaper Than Csp

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research and Project Development

5.3.2 Raw Material Sourcing

5.3.3 Components Supply

5.3.4 Plant Engineering

5.3.5 Operation

5.3.6 Distribution

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Temperature and Efficiency Limitations

5.4.2 Nrel Sunshot Initiative

5.4.3 Micro-Csp

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Crescent Dunes Uses Solar Power Tower Csp for Utilities

5.5.2 Supcon Delingha 50Mw Molten Salt Tower Csp Uses Solar Power Tower Csp for Utilities

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis Trend

5.6.1.1 Break-Up of Installed Cost of Csp

6 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solar Power Towers

6.2.1 Potential to Reach High Temperatures Than Other Technologies

6.3 Linear Concentrating Systems

6.3.1 Less Capital Expenditure Than Other Technologies

6.3.2 Parabolic Trough

6.3.2.1 Ability to Generate Very High Temperatures at Low Cost

6.3.3 Linear Fresnel Reflectors

6.3.3.1 Greater Surface Area Per Receiver Allows More Mobility to Track Sun

6.4 Dish Stirling Technology

6.4.1 Reduced Heat Loss During Power Generation

7 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stand-Alone

7.2.1 Low Capital Expenditure to Drive Market

7.3 Storage

7.3.1 Need for Power Generation During Nighttime is Driving Market

8 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 50 Mw

8.2.1 Needed for Small-Scale Renewable Utility Power Generation

8.3 50 Mw to 99 Mw

8.3.1 Increased Utility-Scale Power Generation with Thermal Storage

8.4 100 Mw and Above

8.4.1 Need to Install Csp Technology to Meet Renewable Energy Generation Demand

9 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utilities

9.2.1 Increasing Energy Demand and Ability to Store Energy for Future Use

9.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor)

9.3.1 Need to Boost Oil Production and Extend Life of Oil Fields

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Growing Need for Off-Grid Power Supply Using Renewable Power Sources

10 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players' Strategies

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Pervasive Players

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Concentrating Solar Power Market: Company Footprint

11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 General Electric

12.1.2 Abengoa

12.1.3 Brightsource Energy

12.1.4 Acwa Power

12.1.5 Glasspoint Solar

12.1.6 Enel Green Power

12.1.7 Solarreserve

12.1.8 Aalborg Csp

12.1.9 Tsk Flagsol Engineering Gmbh

12.1.10 Alsolen

12.1.11 Archimede Solar Energy

12.1.12 Acciona Energy

12.1.13 Cobra Energia

12.1.14 Frenell Gmbh

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Soltigua

12.2.2 Atlantica Yield

12.2.3 Chiyoda Corporation

12.2.4 Solastor

12.2.5 Torresol Energy

12.2.6 Heliogen

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb7yni

Attachment