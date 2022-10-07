Achiko AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a healthcare technology company that is developing new innovations and disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first, announced that it has appointed Lars Birkmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of October 5, 2022, succeeding Adam O’Keeffe as ad interim CFO.



Mr. Birkmann, 44, has successfully worked in the Swiss life sciences sector for over twenty years and has been involved in all areas of finance from accounting, financial control, treasury, and mergers and acquisitions. He will take over the CFO position at Achiko and join the Company’s Executive Committee. Prior to Achiko, Lars was the CFO at Ender Diagnostics AG (Bern) and before that the CFO for Sensile Medical AG (Olten).

Lars has completed his studies in Economics and Study in Law, and a degree in Business from the Business School in Leipzig. He is also a federal expert in European and Swiss VAT law.

“We are excited to welcome Lars on board,” said Mr. Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. “It’s the start of a process to build an executive team and Board with Swiss representation and is a decisive step towards the Company’s final transformation into becoming a diagnostics and technology company.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.