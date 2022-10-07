Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 10/12/202210/12/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,240900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.060/6.01089.545/5.380
Total Number of Bids Received 1213
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,3403,125
Total Number of Successful Bids 85
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 85
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.060/6.01089.545/5.380
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.106/5.98089.881/5.350
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.060/6.01089.545/5.380
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.086/5.99089.608/5.370
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.106/5.98089.881/5.350
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.750/6.24089.220/5.410
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.903/6.13089.408/5.390
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 4.313.47