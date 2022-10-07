|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|10/12/2022
|10/12/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,240
|900
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.060
|/
|6.010
|89.545
|/
|5.380
|Total Number of Bids Received
|12
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,340
|3,125
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.060
|/
|6.010
|89.545
|/
|5.380
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.106
|/
|5.980
|89.881
|/
|5.350
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.060
|/
|6.010
|89.545
|/
|5.380
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.086
|/
|5.990
|89.608
|/
|5.370
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.106
|/
|5.980
|89.881
|/
|5.350
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.750
|/
|6.240
|89.220
|/
|5.410
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.903
|/
|6.130
|89.408
|/
|5.390
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|4.31
|3.47
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
