MRI System Market Expected to Increase 1.7x During 2022-2030 | Soaring Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Primarily Boosting the Growth of Industry

Reports and Insights recently issued a fresh report in their database titled, "MRI Systems Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" offers a precise and comprehensive evaluation of global market size, share, country-level and regional analysis, market segmentation, competitive landscape, growth, market share, sales assessment.

The MRI systems market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 7.1 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.0 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.7%.

MRI Systems Introduction

In present day’s modern healthcare science, imaging technology is considered one of the most remarkable triumphs. Several imaging technologies like X-Ray, CT scan, ultrasound imaging, and MRI are some of the most popular and commonly used imaging technologies employed in health practices. Among these modern healthcare technologies, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems is notably the most chosen imaging technology referring to its myriad of benefits over the other imaging technologies in the context of quality of scans and potential to seize the soft tissues.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) by and large employs a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves in order to generate elaborated and precise images of the organs and tissues in the body. It is important to note that, MRI technology has negligible risks on the patients as contrary to other imaging technologies, MRI systems do not generally emit ionizing radiation.

In addition to that, MRI systems carry the potential to produce images in any kind of surface, and it can also generate 3D isotropic images. Driven by which, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is considered an effective diagnostic system for determining diseases associated with tumors, spine lesions, and strokes influencing the area of blood vessels and the brain. The soaring prevalence of chronic diseases among the population including neurological, cardiac, and oncological ailments is primarily boosting the growth of the global MRI systems market.

MRI Systems Market Segmentation

The global MRI Systems market is segmented on the basis of MRI Strength, components, architecture outlook, end user, and region.

By MRI Strength

High-field MRI systems

1.5T MRI systems

3T MRI systems

Very-high-field MRI systems (4T and above)

By Components

Gradient coils

Superconducting coils

Radiofrequency (RF) coils

Transmit and receive coils

Receive only coils

Transmit only coils

By Architecture Outlook

Closed MRI systems

Standard bore MRI

Wide bore MRI

Open MRI systems

By End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

MRI Systems Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global MRI Systems market are:

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Aspect Imaging

FONAR

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote SPA

Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd

Fujifilm

Neosoft Medical Systems

