Scott Jones named Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer at BioBridge Global

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioBridge Global announced today that Scott Jones, PhD has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.

Jones, who has been with the San Antonio-based nonprofit biomedical organization since 1999, previously was Vice President, Scientific Affairs. In his new role leading the organization’s growing research and development activities, Jones reports directly to CEO Martin Landon and supervises a team of nine, including seven scientists.

“This promotion recognizes Scott both for the many contributions he has made to building our R&D capabilities and for his strategic thought leadership,” Landon said. “That includes numerous custom assay scientific projects, building the R&D team, and serving as the key technical executive in the Community Labs initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Texas A&M University and a doctorate in microbiology from UT Health San Antonio. He did post-doctorate work at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease, where he was the Director of the TB-RFLP Laboratory.

He has authored and delivered numerous oral and poster presentations at annual meetings for the South Central Association of Blood Banks (SCABB), the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) and the Congress of International Society of Blood Transfusion. He is also an active member of AABB and SCABB.

Jones’ work for the organization has included the development of multiple custom assays and products for applications in regenerative medicine. He also has provided support for clinical trials, especially those requiring FDA approval of assays and equipment.

“Scott serves as a key collaborator with BioBridge Global operating units in developing the organization’s donor-to-patient capabilities in the biotherapies arena, and as a valued consultant for customers,” Landon said.

His expertise includes donor screening, cell and gene therapy testing and analytical development. He was an important contributor to the establishment of BioBridge Global’s cGMP cellular therapy testing services, which include development of potency assays and other applications to support advanced therapies.

“Scott is the epitome of a servant leader who embraces our mission – and who inspires others to aspire to our mission to save and enhance lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue,” said Rachel Beddard, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at BioBridge Global.

About BioBridge Global

BioBridge Global (BBG), a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, integrates donor-to-patient services to enable the future of biotherapeutic solutions, including blood, tissue and advanced therapies. Through its subsidiaries – South Texas Blood & Tissue, QualTex Laboratories and GenCure – BioBridge Global provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy manufacturing, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue, as well as testing of blood, plasma, tissue and cellular products for clients in the United States and international markets. It supports the development of advanced therapies by providing access to starting materials, testing services, biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. BioBridge Global is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

