In the Run-Up to World Mental Health Day, P23 Labs Holds an Awareness Weekend With the Pharmacogenomics Experts Involved

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Labs, a molecular laboratory specializing in preventative diagnostic testing, acknowledges World Mental Health Day with an awareness weekend on Oct. 8-9, aimed to foster early mental disorder detection and its efficient treatment. Both practitioners and individuals are encouraged to leverage the power of personalized medicine in mental health treatment, and the P23 team provides its input.

P23 contributes in the best viable way it can — by harnessing the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) perspective to the issue. Pharmacogenomics is the study of how people respond differently to drug therapy based on their genetic makeup or genes.

P23 Optimum PGx is a representative of DNA testing for medication optimization. It allows healthcare providers to choose the right drug and dose that are likely to work best for each individual patient. Tailoring a patient's medication to their unique genetic characteristics may one day replace the one-size-fits-all approach to drug selection and dosing that is commonly used today.

The goal of Mental Health Awareness Weekend is to create a supportive environment by connecting doctors, pharmacists, and individuals with appropriate resources and information, as well as to bring attention to mental health treatment within the principles of precision medicine.

P23's Mental Health Awareness Weekend encompasses:

Informational publications

AMA on Instagram with the Pharmacogenetics experts answering

Free consultation for those placing the order for P23 Optimum PGx during the campaign

"In recent years we, as a population, have become more aware of mental health issues and the need for better mental health treatment. This realization for many comes at a time when people suffered greatly because of pandemic lockdowns, alongside numerous other factors. As a result, millions of people in the U.S. are taking medication for mental illnesses, and for some, it isn't as effective as it could be. We feel that it is time for a qualitative leap to improve treatment outcomes. P23 Optimum PGx can be one of the instruments to lay a foundation for that," said Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, Founder and CEO of P23 Labs.

Individuals can order the P23 Optimum PGx test and have it delivered to their door. Healthcare providers get their tests to their facility or recommend patients take specific tests.

Learn more about the P23 Optimum PGx testing kit: https://p23labs.com/p23-optimum-pgx

