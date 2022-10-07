Global Ethanol Bus Market Report 2022: Increasing Environmental Consciousness and Implementation of Government Initiatives Boosting Sector

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Bus Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethanol bus market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.01% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The increasing adoption of green fuels, along with the introduction of environment-friendly automobiles, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing preference for first-generation biofuels (bioethanol) that are manufactured using sugars and oils found in crops, followed by second-generation biofuels, which are produced using lignocellulosic biomass or woody crops, agricultural residues, and waste.

Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and the implementation of government initiatives to minimize air pollution level, are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, emerging nations, such as India, are launching ethanol buses on a large-scale to minimize carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the environment and offer a cost-effective mode of public transport.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of ethanol and other biofuels are also creating a positive outlook for the market. The improvements in biomass and yeast performance have enhanced the efficiency of bioethanol production.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

First-Generation Ethanol Bus

Second-Generation Ethanol Bus

Breakup by Application:

School

Municipal Traffic

Others

Breakup by Ethanol Source:

Corn

Sugarcane

Wheat

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

AUDI AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

General Motors Company

Isuzu Motors Limited

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Deere & Company

Nissan Motor Company

Scania CV AB

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG.

