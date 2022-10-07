Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022: 3D Floor Coating Promises Significant Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Concrete floor coatings market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The expansion of end-use industries such as residential construction and the surge in demand for commercial spaces, as well as the growing demand for protective coverings for concrete flooring, are the primary factors that will drive the growth of the concrete flooring market over the course of the forecast period.

Growth in the market is being fuelled by industrialization as well as rising infrastructure development activities

The expansion of the global market for concrete floor coatings is being driven in part by the acceleration of urbanisation and the rising number of industrial operations. The markets for concrete floor coatings in India and China are witnessing an increase in the number of manufacturing enterprises with a presence there. The global market for concrete floor coatings is being driven by the increasing demand for concrete floor coatings in industrial and commercial structures.

The major market players in the concrete floor coatings market are developing their companies by partnering with the industry's small and medium-scale manufacturers. The growing awareness regarding the protection that concrete floor coatings give against thermal shocks and chemical attacks is also propelling the global market for concrete floor coatings. Concrete floor coatings are starting to garner more attention from both consumers and manufacturers due to numerous benefits offered.



The Commercial Real Estate Development Organization estimates that the contribution of commercial real estate development to the GDP of the United States in 2018 was somewhere in the neighbourhood of USD 1.14 trillion. Strong e-commerce operations have highlighted a larger need for warehousing, which resulted in a growth of approximately 12.6 percent in warehousing construction in the United States in 2019 compared to 2018.



Coatings for concrete floors are utilised extensively in a variety of indoor and outdoor settings. The growing industrialization and urbanisation that are occurring mostly in Asia Pacific as a result of considerable government investments in big industrial and commercial projects are the primary causes that are propelling the industry forward.

The expansion of the concrete floor coatings market is going to receive additional assistance from optimistic projections regarding the construction industry in both North America and Europe. The need for concrete floor coating solutions is being supported by a rapid expansion in commercial development projects in a variety of locations, as well as the construction of new warehouse projects as a result of the proliferation of the e-commerce sector.



3D Floor Coating Promises Significant Opportunity

Utilization of 3D floor coatings has emerged as a new trend in the market recently. Bathrooms, living rooms, lobbies, bedrooms, swimming pools, and Jacuzzis are just some of the places where 3D flooring can now be found thanks to its popularity among the general public as well as among designers. They stand out from other products on the market and have a "WOW" factor, which contributes to their widespread appeal. It is projected that this flooring would completely replace any and all competing options in the home furnishings market.

In addition, metallic epoxy flooring, a new kind of flooring that is gaining popularity in both commercial and residential settings, is another recent development that has emerged as a trend in the market. This type of flooring can be found in both commercial and residential settings. Now that premium metallic pigments and high-performance epoxy resins are available, it is now possible to blend colours and patterns on the floor to produce amazing effects. This was not previously conceivable. Clients want to offer customers something unique when they walk on the floor of their institution, whether it is a high-end clinic or a multiplex, a villa, a retail store or a restaurant.



Market Segmentation

Products

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Component

One-component

Two-component

Three-component

Four-component

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

End-use Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region Segment (2020 - 2030; US$ Million)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: By Products, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Concrete Floor Coatings Market: By End-use Sector, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. UK and European Union Concrete Floor Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa Concrete Floor Coatings Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

DSM

DAW SE

PPG Industries Inc

NIPSEA Group

RPM International Inc.

BEHR Process Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar

Sika Corporation.

