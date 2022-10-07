Global Microprocessor and GPU Market Report 2022: Increasing Launches of Powerful and High-Performance Microprocessors and GPUs Present Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microprocessor and GPU Market Report 2022, by Architecture, by Gpu Type, by Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microprocessor and GPU market is expected to grow from $86.78 billion in 2021 to $92.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market is expected to reach $111.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microprocessor and GPU market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices and equipment will positively influence the market for microprocessors and GPU in the forecast period. Internet of Things refers to a system of interrelated computing devices that share data over the internet. Globally there has been an increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices owing to several benefits offered such as increased connectivity, speed, easy access, better time management, and remote functioning among others.

By combining machine learning and online analytical processing, GPU databases provide IoT with speed, scale, and intelligence. This allows real-time insights to lead to speedier actions and decisions. According to the DataPort report, there are more than 10 billion active IoT devices in 2021, and the number of active IoT devices is expected to exceed 25.4 billion by 2030. Therefore, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices will positively impact the market, going forward.



Increasing launches of powerful and high-performance microprocessors and GPUs is a key trend in the microprocessor and GPU market. Major players in the industry are emphasizing designing and developing new processors with advanced features to gain a competitive advantage over other companies operating in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060. It delivers twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance as compared to the company's older GeForce GTX-series product-GeForce GTX 1060. Moreover, it offers previous-gen gamers a massive upgrade with high fidelity graphics, fast frame rates, and game-changing features such as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS.



In September 2020, NVIDIA, a USA-based technology company engaged in designing GPU for gaming and professional market and system on a chip unit for mobile computing and automotive market acquired Arm Holdings for a deal amount of $40 billion. This acquisition is expected to create a premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerating innovation while expanding into large by combining NVIDIA's AI computing platform with Arm's vast ecosystem.

NVIDIA also plans to expand Arm's research and development presence in the UK with the establishment of an AI research and education center and building (Arm/NVIDIA) powered AI supercomputer for research. Arm Holdings is a UK-based semiconductor and software company that designs, licenses, and produces IP for digital electronic product development.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Architecture: X86; ARM; MIPS; Power; SPARC

2) By GPU Type: Discrete; Integrated

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Server; Automotive; BFSI; Industrial; Aerospace & Defense; Medical; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microprocessor And GPU Market Characteristics



3. Microprocessor And GPU Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microprocessor And GPU



5. Microprocessor And GPU Market Size And Growth



6. Microprocessor And GPU Market Segmentation

7. Microprocessor And GPU Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Microprocessor And GPU Market



9. China Microprocessor And GPU Market



10. India Microprocessor And GPU Market



11. Japan Microprocessor And GPU Market



12. Australia Microprocessor And GPU Market



13. Indonesia Microprocessor And GPU Market



14. South Korea Microprocessor And GPU Market



15. Western Europe Microprocessor And GPU Market



16. UK Microprocessor And GPU Market



17. Germany Microprocessor And GPU Market



18. France Microprocessor And GPU Market



19. Eastern Europe Microprocessor And GPU Market



20. Russia Microprocessor And GPU Market



21. North America Microprocessor And GPU Market



22. USA Microprocessor And GPU Market



23. South America Microprocessor And GPU Market



24. Brazil Microprocessor And GPU Market



25. Middle East Microprocessor And GPU Market



26. Africa Microprocessor And GPU Market



27. Microprocessor And GPU Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microprocessor And GPU Market



29. Microprocessor And GPU Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Intel

Qualcomm

Samsung

Nvidia

AMD

BroardCom

MediaTek

Texas Instruments

Marvell

Renesas Electronics

Nxp Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Toshiba

Unisoc (Spreadtrum Communications)

Allwinner Technology

Imagination Technologies Limited

