ARHT Media to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo, The Windy City Roundup 2022, on October 13th

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media, Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the "Company”) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announces that the Company has been invited to present at the Microcap Rodeo presents The Windy City Roundup 2022 conference, which is being held live, in-person on October 12th – 13th, 2022. CEO, Larry O’Reilly will present at the conference.



ARHT Media is scheduled to present on October 13th at 12:30PM EST, 11:30AM CST. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46734

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They’ll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol " ART " on the TSX Venture Exchange.