Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of Up to $7.5 Million

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $7.5 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



The company’s decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors that include ongoing assessments of the company’s capital needs, market conditions and the price of the company’s common shares, and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program is expected to continue through September 30, 2023, unless extended or shortened by the Board.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Based on current market prices, we believe that the repurchase program is in the best interests of our shareholders.”

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

